Helen Koebel
July 15, 1929 - December 14, 2021
Helen Harvey Koebel, of Henrico, Va., gained her wings on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the age of 92.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Koebel; daughter, Linda H. Schoolcraft and several siblings. She is survived by her son, William "Sonny" Harvey Jr.; daughters, Toni H. Shelton and Lori H. Thorp (Dean); nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and six siblings. She also leaves behind many loved ones and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Bliley's- Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. For condolences and to view livestream, see blileys.com
