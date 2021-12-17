Menu
Helen Koebel
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
Helen Koebel

July 15, 1929 - December 14, 2021

Helen Harvey Koebel, of Henrico, Va., gained her wings on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the age of 92.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Koebel; daughter, Linda H. Schoolcraft and several siblings. She is survived by her son, William "Sonny" Harvey Jr.; daughters, Toni H. Shelton and Lori H. Thorp (Dean); nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and six siblings. She also leaves behind many loved ones and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Bliley's- Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. For condolences and to view livestream, see blileys.com.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes
what a beautiful lady inside and out, love you aunt Helen. praying for family.
Tracy Deane
December 17, 2021
