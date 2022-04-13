Helen Marie Shifflett Zimmerman
October 17, 1941 - April 11, 2022
Helen Marie Shifflett Zimmerman (known to her friends and family as "Helen", "Rhea", "Grandma", and "Great-Grandma"), age 80, passed away peacefully at her home in Charlottesville on April 11, 2022.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Elzie and Leona Shifflett; her brother, Eddie Shifflett; her former husband and best friend, Harry Zimmerman; and her grandson, Justin Minter.
Helen in survived by her children, Janice Minter, Jimmy Minter (Lisa), and Jeff Minter; five grandchildren, Aubrey (Jennifer), Autumn and Christian (Jessica) Tomlin, and Amber Shifflett (Jonathan); and eight great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Kyia, Chayce, Cayleb, Cayden, Blake, Kaisley and Wesley.
Helen is also survived by her sister, Virginia (Sissy) Brown; her brother, Wayne Shifflett (Joyce); a special niece, Patti Brown; and many other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Piedmont, especially Nurse Rachel, for their care and support, and also a special "thank you" to Shannon Taylor for her love and care for our mother over the past few months.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Helen's love for animals, please consider a donation to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA at https://caspca.org/give/donate-now/
A family night will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday April 14, 2022, at Hill & Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday April 15, 2022, at Monticello Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 13, 2022.