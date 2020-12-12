From the time I met Mr. Briggs in 1987, I never heard him raise his voice in anger to anyone in my presence. Every encounter with him by phone or in person was met with, love, laughter and a smile that lit up the room. It has been my greatest honor to have known him all these years since. Love you Dad. You will surely be missed. Thanks for being the greatest father-in-law a man could ever want and an example of what it means to love a son-in-law unconditionally. Rest in peace, see you in the other side again one day. I know you are celebrating in paradise a life that was truly worth living. I am a better man having met and known you.

Thomas Hofler (son-in-law) December 12, 2020