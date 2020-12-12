Henry "Lloyd" Briggs, departed this life on December 5, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. He was born in Nelson County, on February 12, 1943. He was the son of the late Henry and Gertrude Rucker Briggs.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Gertrude V. Smith and two brothers, Melvin and Fred Briggs.
He is survived by his blended family which include, his life partner of over 40 years, Louise M. Durrette; daughters, Jacqueline Briggs Hofler (Thomas) of Houston, Texas, Tracie Briggs of Charlottesville, Va., and Dani Speaks (Stan) of Columbus, Ohio, whom he cared for as his own. His siblings include a sister, Thelma Jordan of Charlottesville, Va.; two brothers, John Briggs of Charlottesville, Va., and James Briggs of Louisa, Va. He is also survived by his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other beloved relatives and friends.
Tracie and the Briggs family, we're so sorry for your loss our prays and thoughts are with you all be blessed.
Carolyn Taylor
December 23, 2020
Sending prayers and condolences to all of you. Lloyd was a great friend to our family for years. He will be missed along with his funny comments. He could always make you laugh.
Prentiss Childress McQuinn & Family
December 20, 2020
My Deepest Condolences to the family. I knew Lloyd from his years of employment at Estes Super Market. He was a very respectful young man and always had a smile on his face and he would speak to the customers and help find what you needed. He will be missed.
Stephanie Louderback
December 16, 2020
Tracie and Jackie
I am so sorry to hear about the lost of
your father. I pray that God will be with you doing this difficult time.
Junita Rose and family
Junita Rose
December 14, 2020
My dear Tracy words are difficult right now to express how sorry I am to learn of your father´s death, but I do want you to know that I will keep sending prayers up for you and your family. I know Jesus will always be there for you as you go through this difficult valley right now so hold on to Him for added strength and watch Him bring joy and laughter back into you and your family. Much love, your aunt in spirit Sylvia Coles
Sylvia Coles
December 13, 2020
Dear Louise I´m so sorry to know that Lloyd have passed. My prayers are with you and your family. Please hold on to God´s promises that your joy will surely come again in the morning. I know it will be hard but God´s Grace and Mercy will carry you and your family through this sad and difficult time. I´ll pray and keep you in my heart and prayers
Sylvia Coles
December 13, 2020
Tracie, my deepest condolences go out to you and your family. Be strong and reach out if you need anything.
Brad Taylor
December 12, 2020
Tracie, my heart and love go out to your family at this time. God bless you. Mr. Briggs, may rest in peace and power!!
Jodie Johnson, classmate of Tracie
December 12, 2020
To Jackie and all the Briggs family we send our Condolence to you all.
D
December 12, 2020
My dear sweet niece Jackie, we are so sorry to hear that our beloved Lloyd had died. He was such a warm and always loving ex brother in law to me and always to whom he met. He met everyone with a beautiful smile and kind words whenever I was near him. Jackie I know this is hard right now but Jesus says that Joy will come in the morningThis I know for sure Much love to Winston and Thomas
Sylvia Coles
December 12, 2020
From the time I met Mr. Briggs in 1987, I never heard him raise his voice in anger to anyone in my presence. Every encounter with him by phone or in person was met with, love, laughter and a smile that lit up the room. It has been my greatest honor to have known him all these years since.
Love you Dad. You will surely be missed. Thanks for being the greatest father-in-law a man could ever want and an example of what it means to love a son-in-law unconditionally. Rest in peace, see you in the other side again one day. I know you are celebrating in paradise a life that was truly worth living. I am a better man having met and known you.