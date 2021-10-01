Henry P. Monroe Sr.
April 28, 1949 - September 23, 2021
Trustee Henry P. Monroe Sr., 73, peacefully entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Bon-View Rehabilitation and Healthcare facility in Richmond, Va. He was born on April 28, 1949, in Charlottesville, Va., the youngest of four to the late James and Mary-Johnson Monroe. He was preceded in death by one nephew, Kerry McCloud, and grandparents, George and Mary Monroe, and Benny and Annie Johnson.
Henry accepted Christ at an early age and rededicated his life in 2015 at Middle Oak Baptist Church. He attended Burley High school, and soon afterward Henry was drafted into the United States Army on May 12, 1970, where he served three years in the Armed Forces. On May 4th, 1973, he was honorably discharged home and employed by Charlottesville Public Works for 27 years until retirement.
He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife, Ingrid Erica Monroe; two sons, Henry P. Monroe Jr. (Monica) of Esmont, and Michael Robinson of Charlottesville; one daughter, Crystal Y. Smith (Lorenzo) of Fluvanna County; two stepdaughters, Tanisha Fransis of Louisa, and Jhennell Fransis of Fluvanna; one stepson, Tajai Dyte of Jamaica and three bonus sons; two brothers, James E Monroe Jr. (Thelma) of Fluvanna, and Floyd L. Monroe; one sister, Francenia Eldridge of Scottsville; sister-in-law, Laurel Richardson (Warren) and Yvette McDonald of Ft. Washington, Md.; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Henry (aka Money) was a man that enjoyed spending time with his family and loved GOD. He found joy in helping those in need, cooking and making people laugh. He was known for traveling anywhere and would show up anytime. He lived a blessed life that he would say was "OUTSTANDING!"
A graveside funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Monroe Family Cemetery, Blenheim Ridge Road, Scottsville, Va., with the Reverend Quinton Trice officiating. Repast will be held at the Monroe Town home place, 4529 Blenheim Ridge Road, Scottsville, Va.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 1 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at J.F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel, 108 6th St. NW, Charlottesville, Va.
Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
.
JF Bell Funeral Home
108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 1, 2021.