Condolences to your entire family ! Your father, grandfather and great grandfather married my husband and I at First Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach on October 13, 1962. We enjoyed 57 years together before his passing in 2019 and have displayed on our "wall of fame" a picture of Rev. Henry Morgan and my husband and I ! He was a wonderful man and had an extraordinary life of service. Blessings to you all!

Madge Merrick Jones June 3, 2021