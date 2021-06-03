Menu
Henry Green Morgan
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
Henry Green Morgan

March 20, 1919 - June 1, 2021

Son of Reverend Minot Canfield Morgan and Margaretta Webb Holden Morgan, Henry G. Morgan was educated at Hotchkiss School and Princeton University (Class of 1940). Henry enlisted in the U.S. Navy in September 1940, and subsequently served as navigator on the USS President Hayes and the USS Barnstable. If the USS Hayes had not been delayed in New Jersey by a longshoreman's strike, he would have been in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Both ships participated in major battles in the South Pacific, including Guadalcanal, Tulagi, Solomon Islands, and Leyte Gulf, where Henry was subjected to kamikaze attacks. He resigned from the Navy in 1945 as a Lieutenant Commander.

After the war Henry returned to Princeton to earn an M.F.A. He then accepted a position as Asst. Professor of Music at the University of Virginia and later became acting head of UVA's music department. In 1949 Vassar recruited him to chair Vassar's music department.

Although Henry had a promising career in music (teaching, directing, and composing), he decided to follow in his father's footsteps and become a Presbyterian minister. He returned to Princeton to attend Princeton Theological Seminary. After receiving his Master of Divinity, he served as Assoc. Pastor of Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church in Severna Park, Maryland. In 1957, he became the Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Virginia Beach, Virginia. In 1966 he left the ministry to return to teaching, including as the Director of the Humanities Program for Arlington Virginia County schools.

His honors included Certificate, Ecole des Beaux, Fontainebleau, France; Princeton University Prize for Music Composition; and Prize for Preaching from Princeton Theological Seminary. In 2006 he was named Volunteer of the Year for Charlottesville, Virginia, and in 2009 Volunteer of the Year for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Henry was the youngest brother of Minot C. Morgan IV and Edward H. Morgan, both of whom predeceased him. In 1941, he married Mary Louise Harris Connor, who also predeceased him. His children and their spouses are Barbara Ann Erb and George Erb, Richard Connor Morgan and Elizabeth Fitz-Hugh Morgan, and Peter Webb Morgan and Vicki Turner Morgan. In 1964, Henry married Sue Lawson Glascock and became a father to her two children, Suzanne G. McQuaide and William K. Glascock.

Henry is survived by five great-grandchildren and their parents, Henry Q.S. Tynes and Julian R. Tynes (children of Robert M. and Maria S. Tynes); Fitz-Hugh Hunter Morgan and Decker Davis Morgan (children of Fitz-Hugh C. and Noelle H. Morgan), and Clara Morgan Michel (daughter of Elizabeth S. Morgan and Alex Michel), plus three additional grandchildren and their spouses, Caverly D.V. Morgan and Vineet J. Teames, Sara W. Morgan and Daniel McDermott, and Christopher C. Morgan and Ali H. Morgan.

Henry's last home for many years has been Our Lady of Peace in Charlottesville. The family could not be more appreciative of the quality of care that he received at Our Lady of Peace at every level of assistance. Hospice of the Piedmont was a tremendous help during his final transition.

The last smile on Henry's face was when he was shown the picture of his newest great grandchild, and only great granddaughter, Clara, who was born May 25 2021.

Please consider making memorial contributions to Hospice of the Piedmont 501 Park St., Charlottesville, VA 22902, www.hopva.org.
Published by Daily Progress from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2021.
I will miss Uncle Hank. He always brought a smile and a story into our home.
David B Morgan
Family
June 11, 2021
Richard and family, Betsy and I have been away and upon our return were sad to learn that your Dad had died. There is so much to give thanks for in his long and engaging life. Blessings on him and on you and the family. David Poist
David Poist
Family
June 8, 2021
Condolences to your entire family ! Your father, grandfather and great grandfather married my husband and I at First Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach on October 13, 1962. We enjoyed 57 years together before his passing in 2019 and have displayed on our "wall of fame" a picture of Rev. Henry Morgan and my husband and I ! He was a wonderful man and had an extraordinary life of service. Blessings to you all!
Madge Merrick Jones
June 3, 2021
