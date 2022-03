Hollis T. Proffitt



A graveside service for Hollis T. Proffitt, 96, of Charlottesville, Va., who passed away on April 3, 2020, will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, 2 p.m. at Monticello Memory Gardens. A reception at the Elks Lodge to follow after the service.



Published by Daily Progress from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2021.