Homer Gross Kennamer III



In loving memory of Homer Gross Kennamer III, 72, of Powhatan, Va. Born September 28, 1948 in Fall River, Massachusetts to Homer Gross Kennamer Jr and Jacqueline LaForest Kennamer. He passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Midlothian, Va. Prior to retirement, Homer was President of James River Iron Inc in Richmond, Va. Homer was an avid open water and shipwreck diver. He also enjoyed deep sea and surf fishing.



Homer was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Jackie Kennamer. He is survived by his fiancé and love of his life, Sue Gibson-Keller; his daughters, Jennifer Charkoudian and Jessica Kennamer; grandchildren, Joshua Kennamer, Jordan Kennamer and fiance, Robert Smiley; two granddaughters, Gwendolyn and Serena Smiley; his sisters, Crystal Kennamer, son, Eric Greenberg and wife, Sarah, two children, Arthur and Katie, daughter, Rachel Greenberg Willis son, Isaac, sister, Kathy "Lou" Dawson and husband, Steve, and sister, Melina Colley husband, Bob, children, Alex Colley and wife, Nicole, children, Mandy and Oliver, Carolyn Colley and husband, Cameron Grable, Sarah Colley and fiancee, Ryan Blackwell. Also two loving dogs, Sprocket and Fritz.



Memorial service to be planned for a future date.



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 26, 2021.