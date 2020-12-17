Menu
Horace Gilbert Brooks
Horace Gilbert Brooks

Horace Gilbert Brooks, 80, of Keswick, Va., known to his friends as "Brooks", departed this life on December 8, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on July 29, 1940, in Albemarle County, to Henry Curtis Harris and Marjorie Brooks Harris and joined Zion Hill Baptist Church in Keswick at an early age. He attended Jackson P. Burley High School in Charlottesville.

Although never married Horace was predeceased by Louise R. Parham, his devoted companion for over 60 years. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Barbara Jean Brown, Violet Marie Payne, and Dorothy Harris; a brother, Harry Brooks; two brothers-in-law, Tony Harris and Chester Brown; and his adopted family member, Michael Parham, Louise's son.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family, his sisters, Shirley Harris, Emma Brown and Elsie Scott and adopted family members, Arnold Parham of Dothan, Alabama, Cherry Parham of Atlanta Georgia and Michael Pierre Anderson of Charlottesville, Va. as well as a host of other family members, acquaintances and friends.

Graveside services will be held 12 noon Friday, December 18, 2020, at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Carolyn M. Dillard officiating. Interment will follow

Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service. You may sign the guest register at mcclennyfuneralserviceinc.com

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Still hard to believe your gone bit you are in better company. Rest in peace and thanks for the friendship over the years.
Rev. Nate Brown
December 10, 2021
Horace was a great friend & respected co worker. For me it would be hard to find another "Brooks". He was one of a kind.. We enjoyed having lunch together about once a week... A life well lived..Rest easy my friend.
Jim Potter
December 23, 2020
RIP in heaven
Valerie Johnson
December 19, 2020
TO THE FAMILY OF HORACE..HE WAS A GREAT FRIEND AND CO-WORKER FOR MANY YEARS.......SENDING LOVE AND SYMPATHY TO THE FAMILY...LESSIE AND LUTHER SIMS......
LESSIE N SIMS
December 19, 2020
Rip famous words we out on order great man
Merril
December 18, 2020
Great friend and co-worker. Always pleasant and smiling. Lots of good memories of time working together at Centel. Horace got along with everyone. Prayers for his loved ones. RIP
Harry and Delmayne Carter
December 18, 2020
Horace, friend, coworker and inspiration. You will be greatly missed. RIP Rev. Nate
Nathaniel Brown
Coworker
December 17, 2020
There is a void in the lives of many who knew and worked with Horace. I had the pleasure of working with him for sixteen years at Centel. He had a great personality and was fun to work with. He will be missed by many. My condolences to his family. Rest In Peace my friend....
Wally Quast
December 17, 2020
Phillip Brooks
December 16, 2020
May you rest in peace. I am so glad you were a part of my family.
Memories of you will play in my head forever.
Phillip Brooks
Family
December 16, 2020
