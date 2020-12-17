Horace Gilbert Brooks
Horace Gilbert Brooks, 80, of Keswick, Va., known to his friends as "Brooks", departed this life on December 8, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on July 29, 1940, in Albemarle County, to Henry Curtis Harris and Marjorie Brooks Harris and joined Zion Hill Baptist Church in Keswick at an early age. He attended Jackson P. Burley High School in Charlottesville.
Although never married Horace was predeceased by Louise R. Parham, his devoted companion for over 60 years. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Barbara Jean Brown, Violet Marie Payne, and Dorothy Harris; a brother, Harry Brooks; two brothers-in-law, Tony Harris and Chester Brown; and his adopted family member, Michael Parham, Louise's son.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family, his sisters, Shirley Harris, Emma Brown and Elsie Scott and adopted family members, Arnold Parham of Dothan, Alabama, Cherry Parham of Atlanta Georgia and Michael Pierre Anderson of Charlottesville, Va. as well as a host of other family members, acquaintances and friends.
Graveside services will be held 12 noon Friday, December 18, 2020, at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Carolyn M. Dillard officiating. Interment will follow
Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service. You may sign the guest register at mcclennyfuneralserviceinc.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 17, 2020.