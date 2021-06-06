Howard William "Bill" Childress
November 29, 1927 - May 28, 2021
Howard William "Bill" Childress Jr., 93, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Born November 29, 1927 in Baxter Springs, Kansas, he was the son of William Howard and Dema Smith Childress.
Bill worked as a research chemist for E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company for 32 years and moved to Charlottesville shortly after retiring in 1985. In retirement, he was an active member of Broadus Memorial Baptist Church and served the Branchlands community in several capacities. Most of all he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Bill is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Carolyn Mitchelson Childress, of Charlottesville; sons, James Michael Childress and his wife, Barbara Payne of Free Union, Virginia, and Paul William Childress and his wife, Leslie Dunning Childress of Cary, North Carolina; daughter, Susan Elizabeth Fleming of St. Petersburg, Florida; grandchildren, Alice Childress Daniels of Brooklyn, New York, Theresa Childress Ward of Garner, North Carolina, Evan Strauss Childress of Washington, Virginia, and David Alan Childress of Cary, North Carolina; and five great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his brothers, Keith Childress of Omaha, Nebraska, and Gregg Childress of Topeka, Kansas.
A memorial service will be held at Broadus Memorial Baptist Church in Charlottesville at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, officiated by Pastor Nick Deere.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont, 501 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 6, 2021.