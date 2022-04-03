Hunter Bryant Hughes Sr.December 13, 1935 - March 28, 2022Hunter Bryant Hughes, 86 of Charlottesville, Va., joined MaryLou, his cherished wife of 64 years in God's Kingdom on Monday, March 28, 2022Born December 13, 1935 he was preceded in death by his parents, W.B. and Aurora; his sisters, Marjorie and Martha; brothers, Wallace and Harry, and sisters-in-law, Ida and Anne.He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend to many who loved his sharp-tongue sense of humor, often making fun of himself for a laugh.A graduate of Lane High School, he served his country in the Air Force before working at Farmington County Club for 40 years.Hunter is survived by his sister, Mary Dare Hughes Burnette; brother, Willis Wadell; sons, Hunter Jr. (Kelly); Gary (Corinne); granddaughter, Mallory; grandson, Schuyler; step-grandson, Kayshaun Curry; sister-in-law, Joyce and very special friends Betty Noel and Larry Johnson.Services will be private.