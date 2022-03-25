Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ilma McAlexander "Mac" Deane
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Mar, 29 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Riverview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Ilma "Mac" McAlexander Deane

December 1, 1925 - March 21, 2022

Ilma "Mac" McAlexander Deane, 96, of Charlottesville died on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was born December 1, 1925 to David L. and Bertha P. McAlexander. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl Deane; her sister, Ruth Clarke; and daughter-in-law, Debbie.

Wife, mother, grandmother and businesswoman. Mac was amazing at them all! Her passion for life included raising three kids, family golf on Sunday afternoons, bridge club with her close friends and becoming a champion bocce player while living at University Village for 25 years. She was a super fan of the Washington Nationals and Ryan Zimmerman was her great love.

Some of her favorite times were Sunday brunch at the Villa with her family, afternoon drives in the countryside, picnics in the Blue Ridge Mountains and watching her grandchildren compete in sports and excel personally and professionally in life.

She is survived by her children, Brandon (Trish), David (Terri), and Maureen (Sue); four grandchildren, Eric, Lisa, Kathryn, and Robert; three great-grandchildren; and a much-loved niece, Paula Frost.

A special thank you to all her doctors, nurses and others at University of Virginia Health System and a special shout out to all the incredible caregivers and people at Martha Jefferson House.

There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Riverview Cemetery in Charlottesville with a reception to follow at Farmington Country Club. All are welcome to come celebrate the life of this incredible woman.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, https://caspca.org/give/donate-now/ or to Meals on Wheels, www.cvillemeals.org/donate, or a favorite charity of your choice.

Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Riverview Cemetery
1701 Chesapeake Street, Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hill & Wood - Charlottesville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.