Ilma "Mac" McAlexander Deane
December 1, 1925 - March 21, 2022
Ilma "Mac" McAlexander Deane, 96, of Charlottesville died on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was born December 1, 1925 to David L. and Bertha P. McAlexander. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl Deane; her sister, Ruth Clarke; and daughter-in-law, Debbie.
Wife, mother, grandmother and businesswoman. Mac was amazing at them all! Her passion for life included raising three kids, family golf on Sunday afternoons, bridge club with her close friends and becoming a champion bocce player while living at University Village for 25 years. She was a super fan of the Washington Nationals and Ryan Zimmerman was her great love.
Some of her favorite times were Sunday brunch at the Villa with her family, afternoon drives in the countryside, picnics in the Blue Ridge Mountains and watching her grandchildren compete in sports and excel personally and professionally in life.
She is survived by her children, Brandon (Trish), David (Terri), and Maureen (Sue); four grandchildren, Eric, Lisa, Kathryn, and Robert; three great-grandchildren; and a much-loved niece, Paula Frost.
A special thank you to all her doctors, nurses and others at University of Virginia Health System and a special shout out to all the incredible caregivers and people at Martha Jefferson House.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Riverview Cemetery in Charlottesville with a reception to follow at Farmington Country Club. All are welcome to come celebrate the life of this incredible woman.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, https://caspca.org/give/donate-now/
or to Meals on Wheels, www.cvillemeals.org/donate,
or a favorite charity of your choice
.
Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2022.