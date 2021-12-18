Ilse Stefanie Anna PeñaIlse Stefanie Anna Peña was born on April 16, 1942, in Hohenbruck-Trautenau, Sudetenland, Germany, to Josef Falge and Helene Falge.She is survived by her husband, A. Victor Peña; daughters, Stefanie Anne Raymond (Louis Raymond), and Angelica Denise Peña (Dr. Kenneth Sternberg); six grandchildren, Sofia Anne Raymond, Davis Charles Raymond and Georgia Louise Raymond; Jack Davis Vaughn, Alexander Creed Vaughn and Elias Bryan Vaughn; her sister, Helene Flohr (Udo) of Rohrmoos, Germany, niece, Sabine Schlegel (Roland), and grandnephews, Adrian and Oliver, all of Sigertsbrunn, Germany.Upon the end of the Second World War, the Falge family were able to make their way to West Germany and settled in Furstenfeldbruck, Bavaria, West Germany. After graduation from high school she studied Business Administration in Munich. She went to work for the West German Air Force, in the Otolaryngology Clinic at the Furstenfelbruck, West German Air Base, for the treatment of West German Air Force (Luftwaffe) Flight Personnel.She met then 1st Lieutenant A. Victor Peña, in Munich, Germany, and they were married in 1964 at the United States Army's 24th Infantry Division Chapel in Sheridan Kaserne, Augsburg, West Germany. Four years later, Ilse gave birth to their first daughter, Stefanie Anne Peña, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Ever the Army wife, Ilse supported Victor throughout his military career of over twenty-six years. Ilse was an accomplished hostess and among Victor's colleagues, her invitations to dinners and were much appreciated. Ilse took special delight in hosting unaccompanied officers for lunch and supper.During family's many moves, stateside and abroad, Ilse was the planner and doer of organizing the moves and the settling-in at the new destinations. The move to Spain was especially dear to her heart, as that is where our second daughter, Angelica Denise was born. Always outgoing and eager to show the American flag, Ilse soon made good friends with the wives of the Spanish Army Officers with whom Victor worked. Shortly after arriving in Spain, she learned what she called "kitchen Spanish," and was able to work and buy, her way through the Spanish "Mercados".Her greatest joy on earth, was being the active and involved mother, and her daughters would be quick to say she was a "German Mother". While Stefanie and Angelica were attending college, Ilse was the co-president of the Parents Association, a position that brought her great joy. As Stefanie and Angelica grew older, sleep overs and special dinners were abundant! One of her favorite times was when the girls would invite their sorority sisters for the holidays between Christmas and New Years Day. Sumptuous feasting and day, lots of fun trips to Washington DC, as Northern Virginia was home at the time.But nothing compared to Ilse than being, "Die Oma", that is, grandmother. Her six grandchildren basked in her devoted love and attention. Oh, and her cooking and baking! There was not a snowstorm that didn't bring the kids into the house for hot chocolate and cookies. Later on, any close friend's new baby was gifted a knitted blanket by Ilse. We have heard stories of how dear these have been to those lucky children. She would often get them back for a short time to repair the well loved blankets. Thank goodness yarns didn't change colors often.Another of Ilse's loves, was working on her flower beds and plants in her gardens. Squirrel and birds were well fed too! She most enjoyed her "forever home" in Charlottesville, Virginia.She loved her Church. Victor's Mother had only one question when he asked hi family for their blessing, the question was, "Is she a good Catholic, Son?". Victor's reply was, "Mamma, She's a Bavarian Catholic." That answer sufficed—all of 57 years!During their 57 years of marriage, Ilse traveled often to Bavaria to visit her family. These visits were all memorable because she was at once all German, but a very proud American, and Mother.A memorial mass for Ilse Stefanie Anna Peña will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at St. Thomas Aquinas University Parrish, 401 Alderman Road, Charlottesville, Va.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ilse Stefanie Anna Peña, may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish, The Building Fund, 401 Alderman Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903, or The Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, P.O. Box 4469, Washington, DC 20017.