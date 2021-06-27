Inez "Beanie" Parks CrispensJuly 5, 1927 - June 21, 2021Inez "Beanie" Parks Crispens, of Charlottesville, Va., went very peacefully to be with her Lord on Monday, June 21, 2021, at the age of 93, at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge in Charlottesville.Beanie was born on July 5, 1927, in Greensboro, N.C., the second child of Baxter Sidney Parks and Annie Garner Parks. She had two sisters, Helen and Barbara and one brother, Frank.Beanie was raised in Greensboro and attended Greensboro public schools. She had decided at an early age that she wanted to be a nurse so she enrolled in the nursing program at Women's College of UNCG. After two and a half years she went to the University of Maryland in Baltimore for her clinical training and received a BS in nursing.While in Baltimore in the Spring of 1948 she met a pharmacy student Warren Crispens at a May Day dance. They fell in love and were married in September, 1950. Beanie worked for the Baltimore City Health Department while Warren finished his final year of Pharmacy School then the couple moved to Greensboro where Beanie worked at Sternberger Hospital. After the birth of their first son, Chris, Beanie became a stay at home Mom until her youngest son, David was 12 years old. After completing a nursing refresher course at UVa she returned to nursing at UVa until she retired in 1989 spending most of that time in the UVa Employee Heath Clinic.Beanie and Warren lived most of their lives in Charlottesville where they raised their three sons and were charter members of Meadows Presbyterian Church. They built a beach house on Oak Island, N.C., where they enjoyed many days, often with family. Beanie was a loving, devoted wife and mother and a dedicated nurse. She was a great cook having learned to cook "Southern Style" from her mother. Family and holiday meals at her home were quite a treat and always featured her special red cinnamon cooked apples.Beanie enjoyed music and travel but mostly she enjoyed spending time with family. She dearly loved her grandchildren and was a tremendous help with babysitting. Beanie was independent and very much believed in doing for herself and for others. Even with severely limited sight and hearing late in life Beanie kept a positive spirit and insisted on helping to care for Warren and herself despite her limitations. She and Warren did love to travel and they visited all but four of the 48 contiguous states plus Mexico, Canada and parts of Europe.Beanie was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Edward Crispens. She is survived by her three sons, Warren (Leigh Younce) Crispens Jr. of Charlotte, N.C., Gary (Bree Merrick) Crispens of Durham, N.C., and David (Barbara) Crispens of Charlottesville Va. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Austin Crispens of Atlanta, Ga., Landon (Ashley) Crispens of Charlotte, N.C., along with Kelly Crispens and Cameron Crispens of Charlottesville Va.A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Meadows Presbyterian Church, 2200 Angus Road, Charlottesville, followed by interment at Monticello Memory Gardens.Teague Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family wishes to express it's heartfelt thanks to the loving and caring staff of second floor Healthcare at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge for the care and love they provided to both Beanie and Warren over the past years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meadows Presbyterian Church, 2200 Angus Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22901.