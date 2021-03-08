Menu
Irene M. Wilcox
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Irene M. Wilcox

September 2, 1928 - March 4, 2021

Irene M. Wilcox, 92, of Charlottesville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Rochester, New York, on September 2, 1928, the daughter of the late Adolph and Loretta Koesterer Irrig. She was also predeceased by her husband, John J. Wilcox; a son, Robert Wilcox; a daughter-in-law, Susan Wilcox; and one sibling.

She was a devoted mother of eight children, and a very spiritual person who enjoyed life. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her children, John Wilcox, Lawrence Wilcox (Darlene), Steven Wilcox (Suzanne), Richard Wilcox (Janet), Linda Sollner, Eileen Friend, and Peter Wilcox; 13 grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, six siblings, and many other loving family members.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Church of the Incarnation with Father Chris Masla officiating. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Incarnation, 1465 Incarnation Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Church of the Incarnation
VA
Mar
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Church of the Incarnation
VA
Mar
9
Burial
Holly Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences To The Family On Your Loss! Mrs. Wilcox Was A Very Sweet Lady. Very Polite And Humble! Such A Hard Worker!Met Her When She First Moved To Charlottesville And She And Her Children Became Patients At Our Dental Practice. (Drs. Nelson & Sandra Yarbrough,D.D.S.) Now Downtown Dental. Cherish Your Memories Of Her! May She R.I.P.
Alice Hill
March 8, 2021
Aunt Ikey was the best nother mother anyone could hope to have. She will be missed.
Jack
March 8, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Mrs. Wilcox worked with my mother years ago at the cedars nursing home. She was such a sweet lady. Sending my condolences to you and your family.
Edwina Byers
March 8, 2021
