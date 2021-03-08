Irene M. Wilcox
September 2, 1928 - March 4, 2021
Irene M. Wilcox, 92, of Charlottesville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Rochester, New York, on September 2, 1928, the daughter of the late Adolph and Loretta Koesterer Irrig. She was also predeceased by her husband, John J. Wilcox; a son, Robert Wilcox; a daughter-in-law, Susan Wilcox; and one sibling.
She was a devoted mother of eight children, and a very spiritual person who enjoyed life. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her children, John Wilcox, Lawrence Wilcox (Darlene), Steven Wilcox (Suzanne), Richard Wilcox (Janet), Linda Sollner, Eileen Friend, and Peter Wilcox; 13 grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, six siblings, and many other loving family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Church of the Incarnation with Father Chris Masla officiating. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Incarnation, 1465 Incarnation Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 8, 2021.