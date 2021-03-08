Condolences To The Family On Your Loss! Mrs. Wilcox Was A Very Sweet Lady. Very Polite And Humble! Such A Hard Worker!Met Her When She First Moved To Charlottesville And She And Her Children Became Patients At Our Dental Practice. (Drs. Nelson & Sandra Yarbrough,D.D.S.) Now Downtown Dental. Cherish Your Memories Of Her! May She R.I.P.

Alice Hill March 8, 2021