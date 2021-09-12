Irene Ellenbogen Woods
June 24,1930 - August 28, 2021
Irene Ellenbogen Woods, age 91, formerly of Charlottesville, passed away on August 28, 2021, in Alexandria, Va.
Irene was born in Poland, moved to Germany at the age of 8, and left home at 19 to study nursing in England. She came to Joplin, Mo., at the age of 25 and married O'Connel George Woods, who in 2009 preceded her in death after 53 years of marriage. Irene worked proudly as a Registered Nurse in Joplin for almost 30 years before moving to Charlottesville and continuing to practice nursing at Martha Jefferson Hospital and UVA until retiring in her early 70's.
She is survived by her only child, Timothy O'Connel Woods; her daughter-in-law, Xu Gao, and her cherished grandchildren, Benjamin and Goldie (who know her as "Granny"), all of whom live in Falls Church, Va.
Remembrances may be sent to [email protected]
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 12, 2021.