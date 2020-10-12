Isabelle Karmondy
Isabelle R. Karmondy, 80, of Lake Monticello, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her children.
She was born September 18, 1940 on Staten Island, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Karmondy; her daughter, Danielle M. Lingg; and her son, Walter H. Lingg.
Mrs. Karmondy was a member of Palmyra Untied Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and was an original member of The McChoir Sisters. She was also a member of United Methodist Women. She enjoyed playing Mexican Train with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved gardening, reading, playing ZONK, and going out with Church Chicks. She was active in soup and bake sales. She sang with the Corallers, singing & music was in her soul. She volunteered for Meals on Meals.
Mrs. Kamondy retired from the New York Department of Education where she was a bookkeeper
Survivors include her precious Bichon Frise, Maisy; her son, Thomas Wilhelmsen and his wife, Susan of Spotswood, New Jersey; her daughter, Sally Ann Aversano and her husband, Vinnie of Sunrise, Florida; her son, Harold Lingg of Midlothian, Virginia; her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Lingg of Virginia; her daughter-in-law, Helen Ann Lingg of Queensbury, New York; her stepsons, Robert and Magda Karmondy of New Jersey, Kenneth and Cheryl Karmondy of New Jersey, Donald and Rebecca Karmondy of Utah, Timothy and Cindy Karmondy of Colorado, Thomas and Catherine Karmondy of Colorado; twenty grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Monticello Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 6 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and Meals On Wheels.
Family and friends may share memories and photos at thackerbrothers.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 12, 2020.