Ivy Faye BeasleyIvy Faye Beasley, 68, of Pinestake Road, Rhoadesville, died on Friday, April 8, 2022, at her residence. She was born on June 5, 1953, in Charlottesville, the daughter of the late George Lewis Dade Jr. and Hattie Marie Carter Dade. She was also predeceased by her husband, James Nathaniel Beasley; a daughter, Rashida Beasley; three brothers, Wilmer, Hollis, and St.Clair Dade; and one sister, Joyce Ann Ross.She was a member of the Little Zion Baptist Church, and retired from American Woodmark.Ivy is survived by a daughter, Ashera K. Wheaton and husband, Wayne, of Rhoadesville; two grandchildren, Tyrese Wheaton and Lenayah Beasley; one brother, Thomas Dade of Charlottesville; and three sisters, Anthenne Hopkins and husband, William, of Orange, Selena Hamilton and husband, Jeff, of Orange, and Margo Lewis and husband, Samuel,of Orange.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Little Zion Baptist Church with interment to be held at Westview Cemetery, Orange. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.