Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ivy Faye Beasley
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 13 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Little Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Ivy Faye Beasley

Ivy Faye Beasley, 68, of Pinestake Road, Rhoadesville, died on Friday, April 8, 2022, at her residence. She was born on June 5, 1953, in Charlottesville, the daughter of the late George Lewis Dade Jr. and Hattie Marie Carter Dade. She was also predeceased by her husband, James Nathaniel Beasley; a daughter, Rashida Beasley; three brothers, Wilmer, Hollis, and St.Clair Dade; and one sister, Joyce Ann Ross.

She was a member of the Little Zion Baptist Church, and retired from American Woodmark.

Ivy is survived by a daughter, Ashera K. Wheaton and husband, Wayne, of Rhoadesville; two grandchildren, Tyrese Wheaton and Lenayah Beasley; one brother, Thomas Dade of Charlottesville; and three sisters, Anthenne Hopkins and husband, William, of Orange, Selena Hamilton and husband, Jeff, of Orange, and Margo Lewis and husband, Samuel,of Orange.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Little Zion Baptist Church with interment to be held at Westview Cemetery, Orange. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.

Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Little Zion Baptist Church
VA
Apr
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Little Zion Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Preddy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.