Jack Wright Anderson



October 17, 1928 - February 14, 2021



Jack Wright Anderson passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021. He was born on October 17, 1928 in Bluefield W.Va. He finished high school when he was 15.



He then attended three years of college and one year of law school, where he received his BSC. Jack was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He also served in the U.S. Navy as an Airman 2nd Class, for six years and is a Korean war veteran. He was stationed at Aircraft Carrier USS Cape Experience.



Jack married Norma Wright Anderson on October 15, 1966 in Los Angeles County. Norma will always remember him as, "Jack was a most kind, attentive and loving husband and a joy to be with!"



He worked in Office Management at the Los Angeles Office of Probation, from which he retired in December 1979. He then taught in the LA City Schools until his retirement in June 1984. Soon thereafter, Jack and his wife moved to Charlottesville.



Jack's hobbies included cooking, golf, bowling and traveling. Jack was very competitive in sports and cooked the best dinners for his friends. He and his wife had a wide circle of friends. They helped out in many situations and volunteered at the UVA International Student Center and the Discovery Museum for many years.



He is survived by his wife, Norma Anderson; his daughter, Gayle Anderson and granddaughter, Ta-Tiana Anderson-Hall, from Reno, Nev. and by many of his friends all of whom will remember his kindness and friendly spirit.



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 25, 2021.