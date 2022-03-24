Jacqueline Verity Fields
April 14, 1938 - March 22, 2022
Jacqueline Verity Fields, born on April 14, 1938 in Edgeware Hospital, England, passed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 of cancer of the pancreas. As a child she was evacuated to Southwest England to avoid the German bombs falling on London and on West Harrow Road where she lived.
She was predeceased by her parents, Cecil and Nancy Verity; her oldest sister, Audrey and her beloved twin sister, Marjorie, and brother-in-law, W.C. Fields.
She and her friend were dancing in the Lancaster Gate area of London in 1957 when she met her future husband, Charles, who was stationed there in the USAF. They married on July 25, 1959 before moving to New Mexico in 1960. Charles made the Air Force a career so she traveled from base to base throughout his career that lasted for 23 years. They have been married for 63 years. She lived in Charlottesville since 1980 except a one-year vacation to England to visit her twin sister. She enjoyed the RV travel around Europe and United States during the time he was in service and many years after his retirement.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband, Charles; their son, Michael; and grandson, Connor (Olympic gold medalist in 2016) of Henderson, Nevada. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Betty Fields and niece, Mary, Charles's sister, Peggy Davis and nieces, Becky and Deloris, and a pair of special friends, Stephanie Tanner and Charlotte Burder.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Monticello Memory Gardens.
Special thanks to family doctor Carolyn Dalldorf and Hospice of the Piedmont for their care.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 24, 2022.