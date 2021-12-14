Jacqueline Heiston Gitchell



Jacqueline Heiston Gitchell of Charlottesville, died on November 28, 2021.



Jackie was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on November 4, 1934, and grew up in the Shenandoah Valley. As a young girl she attended and graduated from the Blue Ridge School in St. Georges Virginia. Her fondest memories were of the valley and the numerous friends she met while at Blue Ridge.



She was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church and volunteered on many committees including the altar guild, youth choir, Christmas pagent, and most recently worked at the Schoolhouse thrift shop on Rio Road.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gitchell. She is survived by her sons, Stuart Gitchell and Bruce Gitchell; and daughter-in-law, Jo (Bruce). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan, Katie Strong (Gitchell), Faith, David, Jackson, Ashley, and Anna Gitchell, as well as three great-grandchildren.



She will be fondly remembered and missed for her love of family



Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Christ Episcopal Church.



Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 14, 2021.