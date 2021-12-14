Jacqueline Heiston Gitchell of Charlottesville, died on November 28, 2021.
Jackie was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on November 4, 1934, and grew up in the Shenandoah Valley. As a young girl she attended and graduated from the Blue Ridge School in St. Georges Virginia. Her fondest memories were of the valley and the numerous friends she met while at Blue Ridge.
She was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church and volunteered on many committees including the altar guild, youth choir, Christmas pagent, and most recently worked at the Schoolhouse thrift shop on Rio Road.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gitchell. She is survived by her sons, Stuart Gitchell and Bruce Gitchell; and daughter-in-law, Jo (Bruce). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan, Katie Strong (Gitchell), Faith, David, Jackson, Ashley, and Anna Gitchell, as well as three great-grandchildren.
She will be fondly remembered and missed for her love of family
Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Christ Episcopal Church.
I am so sorry to hear of Mrs. Gitchells passing. She was such a lovely lady. We had many conversations when I was her mail lady. She would always tell me about growing up in the valley and her grandmother. May you find peace and comfort with the memories you hold.
Karen Tennyson
December 15, 2021
Jeff and Ann Davies
December 15, 2021
Donald Spicer
December 15, 2021
Stuart and Bruce, my condolences on the passing of your mom. She and your dad made quite a pair.
Jim Norvelle
Friend
December 14, 2021
Stuart, Bruce and Jo, I'm so very sorry for your loss. I have such fond memories of both of your parents! Sending love, Cathy