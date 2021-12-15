Menu
Jacqueline Pinkney White Peters
Jacqueline Pinkney White Peters

Jacqueline Pinkney White Peters, 96, daughter of John Pinkney White and Dorothea Weinacht White Delehanty, died peacefully on Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert L. Peters Jr.; her brother, Edward Williams White; and her sister, Helena White Davies. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Morris (Dr. John) of Charlottesville, Va.; her sons, Robert L. Peters III (Jean) of Williamsburg, Va. and Jonathan W. Peters (Peggy) of Rye, N.Y.; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, all of whom adored her.

Jackie was born and educated in Manhattan, lived in Kingsport, Tenn., returned to New York and retired to Charlottesville, Va. She was a long time summer resident in Nantucket, Mass. A talented artist, she studied under Will Barnet at the Art Students League in N.Y. and has exhibited in New York, Charlottesville, Palm Beach and Nantucket. She enjoyed a long and successful career in interior design.

An avid and competitive bridge player in her later years, always full of energy, she is remembered not only for her sense of style but her joie de vie. She recalled with pride advancing two grades one year at Sacred Heart School before being bounced from there and one other school, and finally graduating from Nightingale Bamford. She noted with her special twinkle, "No one had more fun in high school."

Jackie was a past member of the Colony Club in N.Y., Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, The Nantucket Yacht Club and The Sankaty Golf Club in Nantucket.
Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.
Melinda and I grew up in Kingsport Tn Her parents bought the house that Jackie and Bobby built at 1335 Linville Street We adored it so much we built it in Greensboro, NC. We came to visit her in NYC, Charlottesville, and Nantucket. They sponsored us for membership at Farmington. She also did a memorial portrait of the sadly deceased child of Dr Ed and Nancy Preston, one of my Orthopaedic Surgery mentors. Needless to say we worshipped her for her grace, style, warmth, beauty, intelligence, and friendship. An icon has passed and will be sorely missed. [email protected]/336-707-7020
Vincent Edgar Paul MD
Friend
January 27, 2022
