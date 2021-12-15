Melinda and I grew up in Kingsport Tn
Her parents bought the house that Jackie
and Bobby built at 1335 Linville Street
We adored it so much we built it in Greensboro,
NC.
We came to visit her in NYC, Charlottesville, and
Nantucket. They sponsored us for membership
at Farmington.
She also did a memorial portrait of the sadly
deceased child of Dr Ed and Nancy Preston, one
of my Orthopaedic Surgery mentors.
Needless to say we worshipped her for her grace, style, warmth, beauty, intelligence, and friendship.
An icon has passed and will be sorely missed.
[email protected]
/336-707-7020