Jacqueline McCann Russell
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Jacqueline McCann Russell

October 7, 1940 - March 22, 2022

Jacqueline M. Russell, 81, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, with her sons, Ed and Jeff by her side.

Born on October 7, 1940, in Charlottesville, Virginia, she was the daughter of Claude Vance McCann and Etta Snead McCann. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Edward Russell Jr.; her parents Claude and Etta; as well as her siblings, Louise Tomlin, Dorothy Bickers, Robinell Harbottle, Georgia Leake, Roza Bridges, Francis Gibson, Roger McCann, Layton McCann, and Claude McCann.

Jacqueline was a lifelong resident of Charlottesville and enjoyed working in her flower gardens, taking care of her home and spending as much time as possible with her five granddaughters and nine great-grandchildren.

Jacqueline is survived by sons, George Edward Russell, III. of Charlottesville, Va., and Jeffrey Allen Russell (Tesa) of Charlottesville, Va.; granddaughters, Beth Kavounas (Alex) of North Garden, Va., Meghan Miller (Jeff) of Waynesboro, Va., Alease Shiflett (Ethan) of Keswick, Va., Brooke Massenburg (Mathew) of Chicago, Ill., and Chelsea Russell (Cody) of Palmyra, Va.; great-grandchildren, Peyton Miller, Claire Kavounas, Grant Miller, Finn Massenburg, Kate Kavounas, Nolan Massenburg, Henry Miller, Tyner Shiflett, and Benjamin Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Evelyn Scott, Dr. Stephen Caldwell and Dr Paul Kunk for all their care and support during her illness.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Monticello Memory Gardens and will be officiated by the Reverend Robert Price of Bethany Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org and select the option to donate in memoriam)

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 27, 2022.
