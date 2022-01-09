Menu
Jake Floyd Shifflett
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
Jake Floyd Shifflett

Jake Floyd Shifflett, 72, of Crozet, passed away on December 26, 2021, in Charlottesville. He was born on December 10, 1949, to the late Jacob Floyd Shifflett and Edith Cornelia Morris Shifflett.

He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Rita Faye Roberts Shifflett; three daughters, Jessica Lynn Gibson and husband, Travis, of Stanardsville, Dawn Michelle Tuttor of Greensboro, N.C., and Sirita Roberts of Crozet; two sons, Edward Lee Shifflett and wife, Renee, of Crozet, and Curtis Roberts of Crozet, numerous brothers, sisters, and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to Jake's family and friends. It makes me sad to see our AHS grads pass! RIP JAKE
William Raines
School
January 9, 2022
Jake remember all good times we had hanging out and playing music .Buddy
Buddy Snead
Family
January 9, 2022
Thanks for the good times we shared growing up playing music together. Buddy
William Allen Snead
Family
January 9, 2022
Jake you will be in our hearts forever you were special brother and I love you. Wanda
Wanda M Snead
Family
January 9, 2022
