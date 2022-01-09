Jake Floyd ShifflettJake Floyd Shifflett, 72, of Crozet, passed away on December 26, 2021, in Charlottesville. He was born on December 10, 1949, to the late Jacob Floyd Shifflett and Edith Cornelia Morris Shifflett.He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Rita Faye Roberts Shifflett; three daughters, Jessica Lynn Gibson and husband, Travis, of Stanardsville, Dawn Michelle Tuttor of Greensboro, N.C., and Sirita Roberts of Crozet; two sons, Edward Lee Shifflett and wife, Renee, of Crozet, and Curtis Roberts of Crozet, numerous brothers, sisters, and grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at a later date.