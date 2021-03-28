Dear Rebecca & Zack, Great loss of a wonderful person. Jim was a terrific older guiding friend to me in his kind role as a senior to me UVA medical student. We lost track of each other in our separate career paths. It was wonderful to meet Rebecca at UVA. I was delighted by Jim's return to Charlottesville at The Rodeo Lunch group when we picked up our friendship where we had left off half a century earlier. I so greatly enjoyed his company & his broad span of interests that made our chats at Rodeo meetings such a great pleasure. Best regards, Dick Crampton

Richard Crampton March 28, 2021