Dr. James A. Doull Jr.
November 12, 1927 - March 23, 2021
James Angus Doull Jr., 93, of Charlottesville, Va., formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on November 12, 1927, to the late James A. Doull and Ethel Mary MacQuarrie in Baltimore, Md., Jim (JAD as he was known at the time) grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, attending Hawken School and Western Reserve Academy before attending Yale University at the age of 17 during the accelerated wartime program.
After completing his first year of college in six months, Jim was saved from accelerated physics by World War II, when he enlisted in the United States Army and served with the 8th Army division occupation force in Kobe, Japan. Jim returned from Japan 18 months later to finish his degree at Yale in 1950.
He then attended University of Virginia Medical School graduating in 1954. It was in Charlottesville where he met and married his wife of 56 years, Bettie Mae Fleshman who predeceased him in 2011. They married in June 1954 and moved to Cleveland, Ohio, so Jim could continue his medical training at Case Western Reserve University, first in Internal Medicine, and then in Psychiatry with additional training in the emerging field of psychoanalysis. Jim managed a full private practice while continuing to attend and teach as an Associate Professor at CWRU. He was a vibrant and highly respected member of the Cleveland Psychoanalytic Center, focusing on outreach and education. His dedication to his patients and to improving mental health care in the greater Cleveland area was his life's work from which he retired reluctantly in 2008 at the age of 80. Jim had an adventuresome spirit and a ceaselessly curious mind which led him to embrace life whether it was kayaking and camping on the beach at age 83 or investing in the latest electronic gadget. Most of all, Jim was a gentle, caring person who was always looking for a way improve the lives of those around him. He leaves behind to cherish his memory four children and their families, Elizabeth Doull Wright, her husband, Michael Wright, and grandsons, Christopher, Kevin and Graham of Knoxville, Tenn.; James A. Doull III MD, his wife, Maureen E. Doull MD, and grandsons, Robert and Brian of Petoskey, Mich.; Gregory H. Doull MD, his wife, Nickie Spears MD, and granddaughter, Emma, of Charlottesville, Va.; Rebecca Doull Dameron MD, her husband, Zachariah Dameron MD, and granddaughters, Corbin and Elizabeth of Charlottesville, Va.; as well as two nephews, Richard Miller of Minneapolis, Minn., and James Miller of Martinez, Calif.
A zoom memorial will be held on April 24, 2021, with interment at a future date. For those wishing to attend the zoom memorial or wishing to leave private remembrances for the family, please email [email protected]
In lieu flowers, donations may be directed to the Cleveland Psychoanalytic Center or to the Public Radio Station of your choice.
