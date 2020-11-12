James E. Harris
February 18, 1931 - November 8, 2020
James Harris, 89, of Scottsville, passed away at home on Sunday, November 8, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born on February 18, 1931 in Albemarle County, the son of the late Dayton and Leona Harris. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Mildred, his wife of 65 years; and brothers Randolph and Frank.
James is survived by two sons, Jimmy Harris, wife Sharon, and Brad Harris, wife Beth; four daughters, Rita Powell, husband Marvin, Marie Snead, husband Larry, Jeanette McMillion, husband Steve, and Kim Hensley, husband Al; nine grandchildren, Cristal, Angela, Tracy, Carrie, Travis, Andy, Jennifer, Nicholas, and John; 14 great-grandchildren, Kody, Trevor, Reagan, Kate, Max, Justin, Breanna, Logan, Tina, Hannah, Sarah, Ethan, Haley, and Trenton. Also surviving is his sister, Carlene Wolfe, husband Tom; and sisters-in-law, Ethel Harris, Katherine Moore; and brother-in-law, Donald Woodson, as well life-long friends, Evelyn Russell and Sammy Thacker.
James was a devoted husband and father who believed family was of the upmost importance. He was an avid turkey hunter and in his earlier days, a dedicated coon hunter. He was an honorable man who believed in the old values of hard work, in giving your word with a handshake and keeping it. His faith was very personal and showed in his love of the outdoors, gardening, and in quiet times sitting under his apple tree.
The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Stewart and Staff for years of dedicated care and love.
The family welcomes flowers but memorial contributions can be made to New Bethel United Methodist Church, 4899 Rolling Rd, Scottsville, VA 24590.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Monticello Memory Gardens with Pastor David Tyree officiating. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so between 3 and 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Condolences may be sent to the family at hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 12, 2020.