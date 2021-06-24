James Fountain Jr.
March 14, 1956 - June 20, 2021
James Fountain Jr, 65, of Charlottesville, Va. known as "Seedy Greedy", departed this life at his residence on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Born March 14,1956, Seedy was the son of the late Nannie Mae Fountain. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Fountain and a brother, Harold Fountain.
He leaves to cherish a devoted friend of 12 years, Brenda Jones; his children, James Carter of Newport News, Va., Christopher Carter of Charlottesville, Va., Sekethia Anthony and husband of Richmond, Va., Clifford Dooms and wife of Charlottesville, Va., Tina and Allen Dooms of Charlottesville, Va., LaQuan Brown of Nelson, Va. and Razale and Ranyle Ragland of Gordonsville, Va.; his father, Henry Shepherd of Troy, Va.; two sisters, Patricia Fountain of Gordonsville, Va., Priscilla Quarles and husband of Troy, Va.; six brothers, Craig, James, Brian, Henry, Mark, Marvin Shepherd all of Troy, Va.; and a host of niece, nephews other relatives and friends.
Seedy worked for C.W Hurt for many years as heavy equipment operator, and a person of many trades until his health began to decline. He was a person that stayed happy all time, known for his smile and don't forget he was a smooth dresser. Seedy was loved by so many people. He will forever always be missed. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 3 p.m. in The Sun Chapel at D. D. Watson, Louisa, Va. Internment will follow at the Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com
.
D. D. Watson Mortician, Inc.
117 West Street Louisa, Virginia 23093
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 24, 2021.