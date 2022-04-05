James A. Hamm Jr.James A. Hamm Jr., "Jimmy", passed away from a brief illness at the age of 68, on April 2, 2022, at his home in Palmyra, Va., with his wife and family at his side.Jimmy started his career as a truck driver at the age of 19 with Jake Alexander Woodyards, and then many years with IntertransCarrier Company. Jimmy was well known in the industry and by colleagues by his CB handle, "Rebel". He left the trucking industry for a brief stint to be closer to family and became a full-time farmer with great friend Sylvia Johnson. While farming was a great passion for Jimmy, trucking was a part of him, and he finally fulfilled his dream by purchasing his own truck and went into business for himself. Jimmy's other love was fishing, whether it be on the surf in the Outer Banks, or at the lake just down the road from the house.Jimmy met his beloved wife, Anita, in 1970 while installing a drain field on her parent's weekend property just outside of downtown Kent's Store, Va. They were married on September 8, 1973.Jimmy leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Anita Jo; daughter, Kristin; son, Morgan and his wife, Jill; two beautiful granddaughters, Lyla and Maci; brother, Mike Marks; sister, Tammy Gentry; nieces, Brittany Hundley and Ashleigh Rawlings; nephews, Travis Marks and John Paul Paolicelli; and his most favorite sister-in-law, Ginger Curry and husband Hoot Gibson.He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Marks; father, James A Hamm Sr.; stepfather, Thomas Marks; brother, Larry Wayne Marks, along with many great friends.To special friend Ward Butler for coming by and keeping the humor for so many years; special Aunt Kitty; the Wills and Wright families; the whole Tapscott family, and so many others, he thought the world of you all.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the ARC Hall in downtown Kent's Store from 1 until 4 p.m. Funeral services provided by Sheridan Funeral Home, Kents Store, Va. Bring your stories, family favorite desserts, and your coolers! Food will be served.In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local SPCA or rescue and of course………Hug A Trucker!!