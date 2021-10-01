James Edward "Jimmy" Hoffman
James Edward "Jimmy" Hoffman, 76, of Gordonsville, died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Charlottesville. Born on October 23, 1944, in Gordonsville, he was a son of the late Chauncey Owen Hoffman and Daisy Dandridge Hoffman.
Jimmy worked for the Town of Gordonsville in early years before going to work for Faulconer Construction for many years and he was retired from Contour Construction. He loved doing odd jobs and plumbing work around the Gordonsville area on his time off. He was an avid hunter and he enjoyed raising Beagles.
He is survived by his daughter, Jackie Kidd and husband, Kevin, of Gordonsville; his son, Jamie Hoffman and wife, Melissa, of Gordonsville; one brother, Glen Hoffman of Stanardsville; six grandchildren, Savannah Thomas, Christa Cassell, Chelsey Hoffman, Devin Kidd, Emma Hoffman, and Jamilyn Hoffman, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Loy Cook Hoffman; two brothers, Clifford "Pete" Hoffman and Marvin Hoffman; and six sisters, Gertrude Hartsook, Lorraine Hartsook, Doris Hendrick, Barbara Shortridge, Peggy Thacker and Patty Blount.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org
, or the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 297, Gordonsville, VA 22942.
