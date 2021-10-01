I will miss Uncle Jimmy. I will never forget the story that dad told me about him and Jimmy walking to school one morning. Dad looked down and Jimmys pajama pants were showing from under his pants. He told him to go back home and take his pajamas off. Jimmy had got up late and put his pants on over his pajamas. I can just imagine those 2 little boys walking to school. I´m so sorry Jamie and Jackie.

Tammy Shipley Family October 4, 2021