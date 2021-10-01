Menu
James Edward "Jimmy" Hoffman
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St
Gordonsville, VA
James Edward "Jimmy" Hoffman

James Edward "Jimmy" Hoffman, 76, of Gordonsville, died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Charlottesville. Born on October 23, 1944, in Gordonsville, he was a son of the late Chauncey Owen Hoffman and Daisy Dandridge Hoffman.

Jimmy worked for the Town of Gordonsville in early years before going to work for Faulconer Construction for many years and he was retired from Contour Construction. He loved doing odd jobs and plumbing work around the Gordonsville area on his time off. He was an avid hunter and he enjoyed raising Beagles.

He is survived by his daughter, Jackie Kidd and husband, Kevin, of Gordonsville; his son, Jamie Hoffman and wife, Melissa, of Gordonsville; one brother, Glen Hoffman of Stanardsville; six grandchildren, Savannah Thomas, Christa Cassell, Chelsey Hoffman, Devin Kidd, Emma Hoffman, and Jamilyn Hoffman, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Loy Cook Hoffman; two brothers, Clifford "Pete" Hoffman and Marvin Hoffman; and six sisters, Gertrude Hartsook, Lorraine Hartsook, Doris Hendrick, Barbara Shortridge, Peggy Thacker and Patty Blount.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org, or the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 297, Gordonsville, VA 22942.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St, Gordonsville, VA
Oct
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Maplewood Cemetery
Gordonsville, VA
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Jimmy's passing. We go back to my early days in Gordonsville 1942 to 1967v
Michael "Joe" Ross
Friend
December 18, 2021
I will miss Uncle Jimmy. I will never forget the story that dad told me about him and Jimmy walking to school one morning. Dad looked down and Jimmys pajama pants were showing from under his pants. He told him to go back home and take his pajamas off. Jimmy had got up late and put his pants on over his pajamas. I can just imagine those 2 little boys walking to school. I´m so sorry Jamie and Jackie.
Tammy Shipley
Family
October 4, 2021
Uncle Jimmy i just saw this and i was shocked. May you rest in peace. I will never forget the times carolyn and i would come over to visit you all. Jackie and Jamie, my heart goes out to both of you. So sorry for your lost. Patricia
Patricia hoffman schwertner
Family
October 4, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers are with the family especially Jamie & Jackie. Please let us know if you all need anything!!
Michelle, Jean & Landon Yowell
October 3, 2021
My sincere sympathy to the family. You are in my heart and in my prayers. Jimmy will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Caroline Hoffman
October 1, 2021
