James Henry Jackson Jr.James Henry Jackson Jr., 84, of Madison, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Charlotteville, Va. He was born on June 10, 1937, to the late James Henry Jackson Sr. and Edna Frances Fincham Jackson. He preceded in death by fifteen siblings and a son-in-law, Robert Stanley.James retired from the USPS service as a truck driver and was an Army veteran.He is survived by his wife, Virginia Caroline Shifflett Jackson; son, James Henry Jackson, III; daughters, Maureen Stanley, Joanne Newhouse, and Lynn Jackson and husband, Eric Henderson; stepdaughters, Deborah Racer and husband, Kenny and Lisa Scruggs; stepson, Gary Henshaw; step-niece, Brenda Yowell; step-nephew, Robbie Yowell and wife, Anita; grandchildren, Melissa Strombelline, Michael Strombelline and wife, Melissa, Anthony Newhouse, Brian Celebre, Brandon Celebre, and Cassandra Jackson; step-grandchildren, Toni Jenkins and husband, Rodney, Tonya Aylor and husband, Curt, Barry Racer and wife, Lenora, Kelly Racer, Brandon Racer and fiancee', Jennifer Berry, Crystal Henshaw, and Christopher Henshaw; step grand-niece, Ashley Yowell and husband, James DeBoer; step grand-nephew, Jason Yowell and wife, Megan; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Vincent, Abigail; step great-grandchildren, Aliyah Aylor, Lilli Aylor, Gavin Racer, Faith Morris, Wyatt Berry, Gabe Berry, Caden Berry, Harley Riley, Willow Riley, and Lily Riley; great step-nephew, Cooper DeBoer; and great step-niece, Charlotte DeBoer.It was an honor to have this precious man as long as we did. James' favorite saying" Let's go to Wolftown".A graveside service will be held on 2 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Fairview Christian Church Cemetery in Hood. Pastor Jeff Shifflett will officiate.