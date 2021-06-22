Menu
James Darren Manning
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St
Gordonsville, VA
James Darren Manning

James Darren Manning, 36 of Barboursville, Va., died on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was born on January 5, 1985, in Sierra Vista, Ariz. Mr. Manning proudly served his country in Afghanistan and was part of the 173rd airborne brigade in the U.S. Army. He was employed by UPS in Charlottesville.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Jessica Ann Manning; his son, Parker; daughters, Emma and Lilly Manning; his mother, Karla Marie Stansbury Wehr and her husband, Ron; father, Darren James Manning,; two brothers, Michael and Chad Manning; two sisters, Cherie Legault and Andrea Manning, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday June 24, 2021, in Quantico National Cemetery with military honors.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Quantico National Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Via con dios! Blue skys and soft landings Paratrooper.
Joshua Stansbury
Family
July 22, 2021
Such a sweet man. He was always smiling when he came in to deliver packages. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Downtown Dental
Work
July 21, 2021
Sorry for your loss Mazda Parts Dept
Flow Mazda
Work
June 25, 2021
My heart is breaking of the loss of my grandson. Praying for peace and comfort for you all during this difficult time. Love Grandma LaDawn
LaDawn Manning
Family
June 24, 2021
Our hearts are always with you Jess and Gail and kiddos. Any time and anything you need
Mark and Peg
Friend
June 24, 2021
To my Aunt and Uncle I'm so sorry for your loss. James was such a great guy always happy and smiling. The world lost a great man. Vaya Con Dios James, blue sky's and soft landings Paratrooper.
Josh Stansbury
Family
June 23, 2021
Our sincere condolences. Sending you love, light, and strength.
Shannon Manning & Isaac Tyree
Family
June 23, 2021
Out hearts are breaking at the loss of James.
George,Pat and Jacob
Family
June 23, 2021
Jessica, Parker, Emma & Lilly We are so very sorry for your tragic loss. Praying for peace and comfort for you all during this very difficult time.
The Ryder Family
June 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
VWilson
Work
June 23, 2021
YOU MAY BE GONE BUT YOU WILL NEVER EVER BE FORGOTTEN. REST IN PEACE... SLEEP WITH THE ANGELS.....LOVE YOU SOOOOOOO VERY MUCH.....
Anna. Huber
Family
June 22, 2021
We are truly saddened by the passing of James. He was a kind, soft spoken, and loving family man who always had a smile to give. Our hearts are with Jessica, Parker, Emma, and Lily and the rest of James's family. He will always be Mr. James to us. Prayers of peace and comfort for you all.
The Wood Family
June 22, 2021
My love, our time together was not done! You promised me we were going to grow old and gray together! We will always be team Jesse-James! Please wait at the gates for me! I love you so much! Forever and Always, Your Wife! Xoxo
Jessica Manning
June 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and the family. We love you!
Art and Lynette Holland(Aunt)
Family
June 22, 2021
Uncle Darren I love you
Frieda Stansbury
Family
June 22, 2021
James i love you and oh how much u will be missed... Aunt Karla, Cherie, Mike, Chad, and Andrea i love you guy's
Frieda Stansbury
Family
June 22, 2021
Sweet James, how we will miss you. I'm so sorry the family has to go through this pain. Love you always and forever#
Theresa Allen
Family
June 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. We love you.
Doug and Terry Bird (aunt Terry)
Family
June 22, 2021
Brothers. (James on the right)
Andrea
Family
June 22, 2021
Oh James, my son, taken too soon, how i miss you, how i love you, you will always be in my heart, and memories, until i see you again
Karla Wehr
June 22, 2021
My big brother, my heart is so broken ...until we meet again, James. I love you.
Andrea
Family
June 22, 2021
Jessica Manning
Family
June 22, 2021
Jessica Manning
Family
June 22, 2021
We miss you!
Jessica Manning
Family
June 22, 2021
Jessica Manning
June 22, 2021
Jessica Manning
June 22, 2021
Jessica Manning
June 22, 2021
Jessica Manning
June 22, 2021
Jessica Manning
June 22, 2021
Jessica Manning
June 22, 2021
Jessica Manning
June 22, 2021
Jessica Manning
June 22, 2021
Jessica Manning
June 22, 2021
Jessica Manning
June 22, 2021
Team Jesse - James forever baby! I will see you again... Forever and Always xoxo
Jessica Manning
June 22, 2021
To the Manning Family We are so sorry for your loss. James was the driver for our UPS route and we must say he was a great guy. We never saw a day pass when he didn't have a smile on his face and say hello. Everytime we see a UPS truck drive by it reminds us of how much we're going to miss him. RIP James. Keeping all of you in our thoughts and prayers.
Marian and Corey Kennedy
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 36 of 36 results