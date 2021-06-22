James Darren ManningJames Darren Manning, 36 of Barboursville, Va., died on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was born on January 5, 1985, in Sierra Vista, Ariz. Mr. Manning proudly served his country in Afghanistan and was part of the 173rd airborne brigade in the U.S. Army. He was employed by UPS in Charlottesville.He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Jessica Ann Manning; his son, Parker; daughters, Emma and Lilly Manning; his mother, Karla Marie Stansbury Wehr and her husband, Ron; father, Darren James Manning,; two brothers, Michael and Chad Manning; two sisters, Cherie Legault and Andrea Manning, and a host of other relatives and friends.A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday June 24, 2021, in Quantico National Cemetery with military honors.