James Marcel "BJ" Horsley
1995 - 2020
BORN
1995
DIED
2020
James Marcel Horsley

June 18, 1995 - November 20, 2020

James "BJ" Marcel Horsley, of Fluvanna County, Virginia, died unexpectedly on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the age of 25, while at his home in New Bern, North Carolina.

James is survived by his parents, Zelda (Raven) Anderson and Henry Anderson; biological father, James Edward Horsley; children, Vivian Thompson and his "great baby", and Mia Alese Horsley; brothers, James "Maine" Horsley Jr., James Jones, and Davonte Raven; sisters, Mary Chavis-Coles (Vincent) and Quanisha Raven (Johnny); stepbrother, Enoch Anderson; stepsister, Naomi Anderson; grandmothers, Lucy Raven and Mrs. Nell; his fiancée, Mica Townley; special aunt, Geneva; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Walter Horsley and Willie James Raven Jr.

A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. The House of God of Cobham, Virginia. The family will receive friends to share in a viewing from 11 a.m until 1 p.m. before the service.

The family also welcomes friends to share in a family night at D.D. Watson Fork Union Chapel, 4002 James Madison Highway, Fork Union, VA 23055, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. Apostle James Ragland will officiate the service.

Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at ddwatsonmortician.com.

D. D. Watson Mortician, Inc.

117 West Street, Louisa, VA 23093

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
D Director Watson Mortician Inc
4002 James Madison Hwy, Fork Union, VA 23055
Dec
3
Viewing
11:00a.m.
The House of God of Cobham
, Virginia, Virginia
Dec
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
The House of God of Cobham
, Virginia, Virginia
