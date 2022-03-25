James Marks
April 12, 1925 - March 23, 2022
James William Marks, 96, of Stanardsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
He was born April 12, 1925 in Madison County, Va., son of the late Kate Marks.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Mary Taylor Marks; and sister, Lilly Taylor.
James is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Pat Marks of Stanardsville, Va.; and numerous niece, nephews, extended family and friends.
James proudly served his country is the United States Army during World War II. He retired from Frank IX and Sons after many years of employment.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Holly Memorial Gardens with Pastor Phillip Powell officiating.
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 25, 2022.