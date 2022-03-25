Menu
James Marks
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Mar, 26 2022
2:00p.m.
Holly Memorial Gardens
James Marks

April 12, 1925 - March 23, 2022

James William Marks, 96, of Stanardsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

He was born April 12, 1925 in Madison County, Va., son of the late Kate Marks.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Mary Taylor Marks; and sister, Lilly Taylor.

James is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Pat Marks of Stanardsville, Va.; and numerous niece, nephews, extended family and friends.

James proudly served his country is the United States Army during World War II. He retired from Frank IX and Sons after many years of employment.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Holly Memorial Gardens with Pastor Phillip Powell officiating.

An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com

Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22973

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Holly Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cherish The Memories!
Jo Ann & Tommy
Jo Ann Woods
Friend
March 24, 2022
Pat, what a wonderful daughter you were to your Mom and Dad; I'm so sorry for your loss. Loved seeing him and your Mom walk through town.
Sara Haney
Friend
March 24, 2022
Pat, you are in my prayers. You took so good care of your parents. Prayers for comfort, peace and strength.
Janet Banks Frye
Friend
March 24, 2022
Pat I am so sorry for your loss of your father. May God give you strength and peace during this sad time. God Bless
Barbara Lam Turpin
Friend
March 24, 2022
So sorry to hear this. I’ve been a neighbor to him for over 22 years. He was a great man. Sending condolences to his daughter. May he Rest In Peace.
Wendy Morris
Neighbor
March 24, 2022
Patty Cake, so sorry to hear about your Dad. Sending thoughts and prayers to
you!
Stephanie Parrott Haraway
Friend
March 24, 2022
