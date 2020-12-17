James Earl Morrisard
July 9, 1939 - December 13, 2020
James Earl Morrisard, of Charlottesville, Va., peacefully passed away on December 13, 2020, at 81.
He is survived by his two children, Mary Morrisard-Larkin and husband, David, of Clifford Township, Pennsylvania, and James Anthony Morrisard of Richmond, Virginia; his grandchildren, Anne Marie and Nathaniel; his brother, Robert Morrisard and wife, Dorothy, of Martinez, Georgia; and his nieces and nephew, Lori Ann, Craig and Melissa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl James and Eva Ditiniak Morrisard, and his wife, Angie Rimmer Morrisard.
Born on July 9, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, "Jim" graduated from Central District Catholic High School, and then earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering at Clemson University in 1966. It was at Clemson, where he met Angie. They married in November, the year he graduated, and were together for more than 51 years.
He began working for General Electric in July 1966 as a preventative maintenance specialist in the Locomotive and Parts Department in Erie, Pa., transferring to Charlottesville in 1968 and retiring nearly 40 years later as a safety and environmental engineer.
Jim loved his family, friends, church, and community and was always available to help anyone. A lifelong member of Holy Comforter Catholic Church, he served in many ministries over the years, including usher, greeter, altar server and Eucharist minister. Jim served on the parish council many times, and he and Angie were part of the "Friday crew" for the church's food pantry. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight, and was a board member for Our Lady of Peace for 27 years. A loyal and devoted fan of the Clemson Tigers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, Jim loved all sports as well as movies (especially Westerns), polka music, traveling and reading.
Out of concern for everyone's safety, there will be no public service at this time. Jim will be interred with Angie at the St. Vincent Ferrer Columbarium. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express their most profound appreciation for the kindness, compassion and support provided by the nurses and staff at Our Lady of Peace and Hospice of the Piedmont.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 17, 2020.