May Jim be welcomed into Paradise and rest in the Lord´s Peace. May the Angels sing a refrain, "well done good and faithful servant". I am grateful for this Just man´s life and service to Holy Comforter and his kindness to me personally. I´m sure Angie will be happy to see him and to bring him up to date on the Happenings of Heaven! Sincere sympathy to his children and grandchildren.

Fr. Dennis Murphy December 17, 2020