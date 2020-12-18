James Earl Samsell Sr.



James Earl Samsell Sr., 96, also known as Sam or Jim, passed away at his home in Clearwater, Florida on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.



A private family memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2021 at Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, Virginia.



He was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in 1924. He grew up in Stephens City, Virginia, with his parents. He joined the Navy in 1941 and was a Veteran of World War II and The Korean War. He then married Darlene Loise Phillips and they raised their family in the Charlottesville/Keswick area. He retired from working as a Supervisor medical technologist at UVA Medical Center in the early 1990s. He and Darlene retired and relocated to Leesburg, Florida in the mid 1990s.



He was active with Grace Episcopal Church in the early 1960s, where he was the Scoutmaster for the local Scout Troop. He was a cofounder and chief of the East Rivanna Volunteer Fire Company in Keswick. He and Darlene were volunteers for the Coast Guard Auxiliary and promoted and improved recreational boating safety.



Outside of his travels in the Navy, he continued exploring the world later in life with Darlene by his side.



James had many hobbies, which included, square dancing, piano playing, woodworking, and singing. He also was a boating enthusiast, and owned five boats throughout his life, including a 42 foot cabin cruiser. His love of boating went hand in hand with his love of fishing.



James loved the outdoors and took his family on many camping trips, including a cross-country trip that spanned half the summer.



He loved animals, and the property where he and Darlene raised their family was a mini farm, which kept him very busy.



No matter where he lived, he was always active in the community. He would always find a volunteer position somewhere, even with the local barbershop quartet in Leesburg, Florida.



He is survived by his four children, James Earl Samsell Jr. and his wife, Rosa, Sharon Lynn Beasley and her husband, Joe Greenberg, Darryl Philip Samsell and his wife, Valerie, and Patricia Ann Peterson and her husband, Travis; his seven grandchildren, Mary Samsell, Chris Beasley, Robert Beasley, Brian Samsell, Alexandra Volk, Ariel Goldner, Carter Peterson; and twelve great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Phillips Samsell in July 2015, and his son, Bradley Wayne Samsell in July 1969.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the East Rivanna Volunteer Fire Department in Keswick, Virginia.



Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 18, 2020.