James D. Shisler, "Jim", of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on September 4, 2021, at Blue Hill Hospital in Blue Hill, Maine. He was born to Bessie Carver and Elwood Shisler on December 14, 1933, in Fredericksburg, and grew up in Charlottesville, with his brothers, Louis, Warren, and Elwood, and his sister, Darwin Pologrudo, all of whom predeceased him.
Jim graduated from Lane High school and served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for the Engineering Department of the city of Charlottesville and then for himself on design/build projects.
Jim's major legacy in the Charlottesville Albemarle County community is the first civic/public memorial dedicated to those who served and sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam war. The Dogwood Vietnam Memorial was erected for the 1966 Dogwood Festival, and the ceremony honoring the young men from the Charlottesville/Albemarle County area who died in Vietnam has been celebrated for 55 years. From 2013-2015 the memorial was reconstructed as part of the John Warner Parkway; it is located on the NW corner of US 250 Bypass, west of McIntire Road and John Warner Parkway. The site is visible to travelers on highway 250 as a monument to the fallen servicemen. In September 2015, the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation was established so the memorial and annual ceremony would continue as an independent entity. The ceremony is celebrated annually during the Dogwood Festival; the Board maintains the property.
Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Alice Hafling Shisler; three stepchildren, Elise Amory Miller, (Boyce), Americus, Ga., Otis Taylor Amory (Lisa), Charlottesville, and Marcie Tuck Amory, Carlos, Texas; as well as two nephews, Barry Shisler (Linda), Charlottesville, and Tommy Pologrudo (Theresa) of Culpepper.
The family will celebrate his life with a memorial service, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial. A picnic lunch will follow the ceremony at the Elks Club. In lieu of flowers, support for the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation can be sent to Jim Carpenter, 2570 Holly Knoll Lane, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Published by Daily Progress from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2021.
I want to duplicate Alexis Crow's message. I was one of the legions of ballet dancers that studied and loved Alice Shisler. She gave so much to our community. And to her dear darling husband who loved and supported her so much and who was there at every recital building sets and figuring out endless logistics. When I got older, I helped Jim with those sets. I was his buddy. And he was so wonderful! A bear of a man who always brought kindness and laughter and the most wonderful warmth to us all. How wonderful Charlottesville and his family had him for so long. Love you Jim Shisler! Love you Alice Shisler. We are lucky to have such warm and happy memories. You both have given so much to Charlottesville.
Janet Letitia Hurt
Friend
October 9, 2021
So sorry for the families loss.
Mr. Shisler gave me my first carpenter job! He was extremely knowledgeable and taught me a lot in short time.
Tom Rhodes
Work
September 28, 2021
Jim and I were on the Dogwood Festival board together. He was very dedicated to the Dogwood Festival and worked tirelessly for the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial. Thank you Jim. You will be greatly missed.
Elizabeth Wood Smith
Other
September 22, 2021
To the family of Mr. James Shisler, and especially his legendary wife, the beautiful Alice Shisler. Our family sends condolences to yours for this loss. We are grateful for all the Shisler family has meant to Charlottesville and, especially for what Alice Shisler as given to the young women of our community for many years. Every time we see a young woman with a full complement of posture and grace, we know that Alice Shisler has been there. Again, so sorry for the loss of the amazing man. Maggie McCoy, Alexis Crow and Bill McCoy
alexis crow
Other
September 22, 2021
Jim, I always appreciated your advice and assistance when I worked for R.D.WADE BUILDER. You were always a friend and true gentleman.