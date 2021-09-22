James Douglas Shisler



December 14, 1933 - September 4, 2021



James D. Shisler, "Jim", of Charlottesville, Virginia, died on September 4, 2021, at Blue Hill Hospital in Blue Hill, Maine. He was born to Bessie Carver and Elwood Shisler on December 14, 1933, in Fredericksburg, and grew up in Charlottesville, with his brothers, Louis, Warren, and Elwood, and his sister, Darwin Pologrudo, all of whom predeceased him.



Jim graduated from Lane High school and served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for the Engineering Department of the city of Charlottesville and then for himself on design/build projects.



Jim's major legacy in the Charlottesville Albemarle County community is the first civic/public memorial dedicated to those who served and sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam war. The Dogwood Vietnam Memorial was erected for the 1966 Dogwood Festival, and the ceremony honoring the young men from the Charlottesville/Albemarle County area who died in Vietnam has been celebrated for 55 years. From 2013-2015 the memorial was reconstructed as part of the John Warner Parkway; it is located on the NW corner of US 250 Bypass, west of McIntire Road and John Warner Parkway. The site is visible to travelers on highway 250 as a monument to the fallen servicemen. In September 2015, the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation was established so the memorial and annual ceremony would continue as an independent entity. The ceremony is celebrated annually during the Dogwood Festival; the Board maintains the property.



Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Alice Hafling Shisler; three stepchildren, Elise Amory Miller, (Boyce), Americus, Ga., Otis Taylor Amory (Lisa), Charlottesville, and Marcie Tuck Amory, Carlos, Texas; as well as two nephews, Barry Shisler (Linda), Charlottesville, and Tommy Pologrudo (Theresa) of Culpepper.



The family will celebrate his life with a memorial service, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial. A picnic lunch will follow the ceremony at the Elks Club. In lieu of flowers, support for the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation can be sent to Jim Carpenter, 2570 Holly Knoll Lane, Charlottesville, VA 22901.



