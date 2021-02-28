James "Jimmy" Franklin Thurston
January 28, 1948 - February 25, 2021
James "Jimmy" Franklin Thurston, 73, of Barboursville, Virginia, departed this life peacefully in his home on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was born on January 28, 1948, in Albemarle County, to Robert and the late Lucille Thurston.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Thurston; his two brothers, Robert Thurston Jr. and Clarence Thurston; grandparents, Willie and Dora Berkley, and Robert and Isabella Belt; one uncle, Harry Swift; two aunts, Estelle Brown and Dorothy Harris.
Jimmy was a member of Union Run Baptist Church, Keswick, Virginia where he joined at an early age. He attended Petersburg training school. Jimmy retired from the University of Virginia after giving 40 years of service.
Jimmy leaves behind to cherish his memory his father, Robert Thurston Sr. and his sister, Clarissa Seay, both of Barboursville, Virginia; one aunt, Pearl Swift of Charlottesville, Virginia; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Union Run Baptist Church Cemetery.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 1 until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
The family would like to extend special acknowledgments to Barbara Luckett for her caregiving and to Linda Dean and June Lewis.
Arrangements by J.F. Bell Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
.
