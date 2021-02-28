Menu
James Franklin "Jimmy" Thurston
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
James "Jimmy" Franklin Thurston

January 28, 1948 - February 25, 2021

James "Jimmy" Franklin Thurston, 73, of Barboursville, Virginia, departed this life peacefully in his home on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was born on January 28, 1948, in Albemarle County, to Robert and the late Lucille Thurston.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Thurston; his two brothers, Robert Thurston Jr. and Clarence Thurston; grandparents, Willie and Dora Berkley, and Robert and Isabella Belt; one uncle, Harry Swift; two aunts, Estelle Brown and Dorothy Harris.

Jimmy was a member of Union Run Baptist Church, Keswick, Virginia where he joined at an early age. He attended Petersburg training school. Jimmy retired from the University of Virginia after giving 40 years of service.

Jimmy leaves behind to cherish his memory his father, Robert Thurston Sr. and his sister, Clarissa Seay, both of Barboursville, Virginia; one aunt, Pearl Swift of Charlottesville, Virginia; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Union Run Baptist Church Cemetery.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 1 until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.

The family would like to extend special acknowledgments to Barbara Luckett for her caregiving and to Linda Dean and June Lewis.

Arrangements by J.F. Bell Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J F Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 Sixth St. N.W. Charlottesville, VA

Published by Daily Progress from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2021.
I will greatly miss jimmy I really thought he was one of the kind I'm saddened of the news of losing such a wonderful person as jimmy was. My thoughts and prayers are with Carissa and the family of jimmy thurston during this difficulty Time
Lois Chapman
February 28, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy May he Rest in Peace. Alice Jefferson and Georgia Little
Georgia Little
February 28, 2021
Rest in Peace cousin. And God bless the family and keep you all strong! We will miss you. Love Turbis and Family
Mercele Harris-Collins
Family
February 28, 2021
