James O. Wells
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
James O. Wells

May 20, 1951 - June 15, 2021

James Oscar "Jimmy" Wells of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2021. He was born on May 20, 1951, in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Robert Linwood Wells and Violet Francis Wells.

James was a graduate of Albermarle High School and also retired from Jack Jouett Middle School of Albermarle County Public Schools. James was also employed by Service Master / Pepsi Cola Bottling of Charlottesville and his own personal business. He was also a dedicated Deacon of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Greenwood, Virginia.

James was preceded in death by his grandson, Camron Willis; his brother, Robert "Bubby" Wells, Alma "Virginia Wells" Brown, and Patricia Wells-Fountain. Left to cherish his memory his two surviving sisters, Ella Gray and Margaret Wells, both of Charlottesville, a host of family, special friends, life-long colleagues and his fur-babies.

A Celebration of Life is to be announced and organized by his daughter Taunya Redd.

Please feel free to contact her via email at: [email protected]

J.F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. wwwjfbellfuneralservices.com.

J F Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 20, 2021.
James was a wonderful man who ALWAYS had time to stop and talk. I worked with James at Pepsi for the past 37 years as I cannot recall anyone else doing his job. He was a life coach for me and many others and a very true and loved friend. He has helped me to understand and get through many events that have faced me in life. James and I shared the love for Harley -Davidson Motorcycles and have had countless hours of great conversation about his and my past adventures. After James was involved in his motorcycle accident many years ago I was blessed to be handed down many of his treasured pieces of memorabilia which I will always treasure. He was one of the most thoughtful friends I have ever known and left us way too soon. Until we ride together in eternity my friend, you will never be forgotten.
David A Robey
Work
July 1, 2021
So sorry to hear about Jimmy. I was friends and worked with Jimmy for many years at Jouett. What a hard worker and good man.
Mary Yager/Jouett Family
Work
June 23, 2021
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about James´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to family and his friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
June 22, 2021
Condolences to the Wells family. I had the honor of knowing James for 23 years. He was such a kind man. I know he is rejoicing now.
Penny Norford
Work
June 21, 2021
James was a goodman and his loss is shock but we are sure he is with his heavenly savior i worked with James at pepsi could not have been a better person to know for all those years. We had conversations about you and how you kept an eye on him he loved his family very much. He will be missed but his reward is so much greater he has hit the lottery gone to heaven. Such a hard worker all his life will never forget James our prayers and thought are with you all keep the memories alive
Steve and Shelby knight
Friend
June 20, 2021
How you are missed. Jordan and I love you and are thinking of you. Are hearts are heavy with grief. Wishing each day we could reverse time or have just a few minutes to say goodbye and we love you. I know you are not here only a vessel in which your spirit dwelled. You are now happy sitting at the throne rejoicing with the Father our God. We where blessed to have you in our family. You was a wonderful loving papa and dad. All whom knew you send their love and are devistaded of the news of your passing. Your love was unconditional for us and ours for you. You were my rock, my best friend and my dad for over 60yrs. You stood bye Jordan and i as we did you. I miss laughing watching TV with you knowing you would talk thru the whole show. Til we see each other again watch over us and keep us safe for those who come against us. We love and miss you. Fly high dad... RIP papa
Donna Ortiz -step daughter
Family
June 20, 2021
