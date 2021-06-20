James O. Wells
May 20, 1951 - June 15, 2021
James Oscar "Jimmy" Wells of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2021. He was born on May 20, 1951, in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Robert Linwood Wells and Violet Francis Wells.
James was a graduate of Albermarle High School and also retired from Jack Jouett Middle School of Albermarle County Public Schools. James was also employed by Service Master / Pepsi Cola Bottling of Charlottesville and his own personal business. He was also a dedicated Deacon of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Greenwood, Virginia.
James was preceded in death by his grandson, Camron Willis; his brother, Robert "Bubby" Wells, Alma "Virginia Wells" Brown, and Patricia Wells-Fountain. Left to cherish his memory his two surviving sisters, Ella Gray and Margaret Wells, both of Charlottesville, a host of family, special friends, life-long colleagues and his fur-babies.
A Celebration of Life is to be announced and organized by his daughter Taunya Redd.
Please feel free to contact her via email at: [email protected]
J.F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. wwwjfbellfuneralservices.com
