How you are missed. Jordan and I love you and are thinking of you. Are hearts are heavy with grief. Wishing each day we could reverse time or have just a few minutes to say goodbye and we love you. I know you are not here only a vessel in which your spirit dwelled. You are now happy sitting at the throne rejoicing with the Father our God. We where blessed to have you in our family. You was a wonderful loving papa and dad. All whom knew you send their love and are devistaded of the news of your passing. Your love was unconditional for us and ours for you. You were my rock, my best friend and my dad for over 60yrs. You stood bye Jordan and i as we did you. I miss laughing watching TV with you knowing you would talk thru the whole show. Til we see each other again watch over us and keep us safe for those who come against us. We love and miss you. Fly high dad... RIP papa

Donna Ortiz -step daughter Family June 20, 2021