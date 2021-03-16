Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Lorenzo "Rinnie" Whindleton
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McClenny Funeral Service Inc
600 Henry Ave
Charlottesville, VA
James "Rinnie" Lorenzo Whindleton

June 6, 1962 - March 2, 2021

James "Rinnie" Lorenzo Whindleton, 58, departed this life on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his residence in Phoenix, Ariz. He was born on June 6, 1962, in Charlottesville, Va., the son of James R. Whindleton and the late Vernell Smith Whindleton.

He was a 1981 graduate of Western Albemarle High School, Crozet, Va. He served as a junior member at North Garden Volunteer Fire Company until he entered the military in September 1981. He retired from The United States Air Force after serving his country for 21 years. James was a member of South Garden Baptist Church where he joined at an early age.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Hyo Sun and his mother, Vernell. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Samantha and granddaughter, Alyssa of Phoenix, Ariz.; his father, James of North Garden, Va.; three sisters, Tina and husband, Mike, Donna Kay, all of Dale City, Va., and Veronda, of North Garden, Va.; one brother, Ricky Sr. and wife, Rona, of Fredericksburg, Va.; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at South Garden Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks guidelines will be followed.

You may sign the guest register at www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com/. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service.

McClenny Funeral Service

600 Henry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
South Garden Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
McClenny Funeral Service Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
R.I.P. cousin, you've done well. ❤
Myra Allen
Family
March 23, 2021
To the Whindleton family,
My deepest sympathy for the loss of your family member. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Donna Vest Gordon
Fredericksburg, VA
Donna Gordon
Friend
March 20, 2021
R.I.P. James, Your classmates from Walton Middle School will never forget you.
Thelma Washington
Friend
March 18, 2021
Jimmy and family our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sheila Stevens Boling and Gretchen Stevens
March 17, 2021
Thank you for your service Sir.
BETTY RAMSEY
March 16, 2021
Veronda, Tina-I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you all my love. Lynn (Hudson) Omohundro
Patricia Omohundro
Friend
March 16, 2021
James and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. May you be comforted with the love and support of friends and loved ones. My prayers are with all of you. Sincerely Pat Cutright
Pat Cutright
March 16, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. James was a very friendly young man, I graduated with him
Joyce Knight Shifflett
March 16, 2021
Rest in peace our dear Brother. You will always be in our hearts.
Veronda Whindleton
Sister
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results