James "Rinnie" Lorenzo Whindleton
June 6, 1962 - March 2, 2021
James "Rinnie" Lorenzo Whindleton, 58, departed this life on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his residence in Phoenix, Ariz. He was born on June 6, 1962, in Charlottesville, Va., the son of James R. Whindleton and the late Vernell Smith Whindleton.
He was a 1981 graduate of Western Albemarle High School, Crozet, Va. He served as a junior member at North Garden Volunteer Fire Company until he entered the military in September 1981. He retired from The United States Air Force after serving his country for 21 years. James was a member of South Garden Baptist Church where he joined at an early age.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Hyo Sun and his mother, Vernell. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Samantha and granddaughter, Alyssa of Phoenix, Ariz.; his father, James of North Garden, Va.; three sisters, Tina and husband, Mike, Donna Kay, all of Dale City, Va., and Veronda, of North Garden, Va.; one brother, Ricky Sr. and wife, Rona, of Fredericksburg, Va.; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at South Garden Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks guidelines will be followed.
You may sign the guest register at www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com/
. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny Funeral Service.
McClenny Funeral Service
600 Henry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 16, 2021.