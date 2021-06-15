James Edward Williams Jr.James Edward Williams Jr., 35, of Stanardsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home. He was born on September 15,1985, to the late James Williams and Deloise Massie Williams. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Beulah Williams, and Elwood Massie.James was a graduate of William Monroe High School. He professed his faith in Christ and was baptized at the Shiloh Baptist Church in Stanardsville.He is survived by his sister, Jasmine Williams; grandmother, Barbara Massie and a host of other relative and friends. He was loved by and will be missed by his nephews, Kamoury Hill and Sajiah Parrish.A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery, 722 Simmons Gap Road, Dyke, VA 22935, with interment in the church cemetery. Pastor Owen Johnson will officiate the service.