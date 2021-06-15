Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Edward Williams Jr.
15,1985 - 2021
BORN
15,1985
DIED
2021
ABOUT
William Monroe High School
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
James Edward Williams Jr.

James Edward Williams Jr., 35, of Stanardsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home. He was born on September 15,1985, to the late James Williams and Deloise Massie Williams. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Beulah Williams, and Elwood Massie.

James was a graduate of William Monroe High School. He professed his faith in Christ and was baptized at the Shiloh Baptist Church in Stanardsville.

He is survived by his sister, Jasmine Williams; grandmother, Barbara Massie and a host of other relative and friends. He was loved by and will be missed by his nephews, Kamoury Hill and Sajiah Parrish.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery, 722 Simmons Gap Road, Dyke, VA 22935, with interment in the church cemetery. Pastor Owen Johnson will officiate the service.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery
722 Simmons Gap Road, Dyke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Preddy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
SENDING OUR LOVE AND PRAYERS TO YOU JASMINE, AND TO THE MASSIE FAMILY. PRAY THAT GOD WILL COMFORT YOU ALL.LEAN ON HIM.
DEACON AUBREY, CAROLYN, AND MEGAN HARRIS
Family
June 16, 2021
SENDING OUR LOVE AND PRAYERS TO THE WILLIAMS FAMILY.....TRUST IN GOD.....
Lessie and Luther Sims
Friend
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results