Janet Marie Seal
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Janet Marie Seal

June 28, 1955 - May 22, 2021

Janet Marie Seal, 65, of Moneta, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Janet is remembered for being a selfless person, with a sincere passion for caring for others. A loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, you never had to question where you stood with her. She devoted her life to the care of others spending countless years working as a caregiver caring for those in assisted living or rehabilitation facilities. When she was not working or out and about with her family, chances are you would have found her boating around Smith Mountain Lake or working in her garden. Janet will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Thelma Thomas.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Paul W. Seal; daughters, Sherry N. Seal-Bibb, Beth Matheny and Angel Worrell; siblings, Russell Jr. (Ricky), Richard Wayne, Delores Jane, Jo Anne, Mary Louise, Jerry, and Sharon; grandchildren, Orion Bibb, Mark Logen Bibb, Morgan Matheny, as well as Amber, Trevor, DJ and Taylor Worell; great-grandchildren, Miles, Brieanna, Riley, Ronald, Audrina, and Kia; also left to cherish her numerous family members and dear friends.

A celebration of Janet's life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 6, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My dear sister you will always live on in our hearts and in all our many memories we made over the years. I´ll still talk to you as I always have and I´ll see you face each and everyday! Prayers for Paul and all family
Janie Collier
June 7, 2021
Thoughts & prayers from Karen Eppard & family... Maurice Thomas & family
Karen Eppard
Family
June 7, 2021
Very sad to hear of this. Will be praying for Paul and the family. God Bless!
Melody James Wright
Friend
June 6, 2021
This is heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with the families, and I send my condolences. She will be missed greatly!
H Alan Addington
Friend
June 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Janet was a good friend to me. She was a very caring person. Fly high with the angels sweet lady.
Pam Mawyer
Friend
June 6, 2021
