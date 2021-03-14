Janyce Belle Caulkins of Palmyra, Va., died at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville. Born in Williamsport, Pa., she married her high school sweetheart, Rodney L. Caulkins, almost 66 years ago. She is survived by her husband, four children, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. Janyce lived life to the fullest with her husband and family, her greatest treasures. She was a volunteer coordinator in the fields of child abuse prevention and emergency foster care. An avid sports fan, Janyce attended UVA football, basketball and lacrosse games. She played the piano and organ and sang in the Fluvanna Community Singers.
A celebration of life and interment will be held later.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Fr. Rod and family: Sending my heartfelt sympathy to you and your family. We have such fond memories of your time here, God Bless.
Jane Rogers
March 20, 2021
Larry and I are saddened to hear of Janyce's death. I remember the lovely lunch we enjoyed with Larry's Mom, Alice, at your home at Lake Monticello. What a wonderful lady, so full of energy and enthusiasm. Our thought are with you.
Suzanne and Larry Hope
Suzanne Hope
March 17, 2021
Dear Fr. Rod and family. We were so sorry and surprised to hear the sad news about Janyce. We have so many fond memories of the time y'all were here. You will be in our prayers for peace.
Bill and Claudia Melgaard
March 17, 2021
My sympathy to all of you. Many fond memories of Janyce over the years at the River. May the Love and Peace of the Lord be with you all now and always.
Jon Thorburn
March 16, 2021
All the Hargett´s loved "Mrs. Wonderful." Our Mom (Ann Hargett) finally got her to take a kayak ride and they are paddling home together. Our sincerest condolences to all the Caulkins. M
Michele Hargett Abbott
March 14, 2021
Our sincere condolences to Rod and family. We will always have fond memories of Janyce, especially the warm "welcome neighbor" she extended to Jim and I when we moved next door. I´m sure Rod and the family will be comforted with numerous happy events, her warm smile and laugh. A life well lived and generously shared with others.
Maggie (Peggy) and Jim Cullinan
March 14, 2021
The Hargett girls
March 14, 2021
We have so many fond memories of Janyce, especially in 1000 islands, and know she brought so many people throughout her life ineffable joy We send our love and prayers to Mr Wonderful and family and know she will be greatly missed by all.
The Hargett girls
March 14, 2021
Dear Rod and family,
We send our heartfelt sympathy and wishes for supportive hands at this time of grieving. We rejoice in the fond memories of the times we had with you and your family. We feel blessed.