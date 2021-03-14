Janyce Belle Caulkins



February 8, 1937 - March 10, 2021



Janyce Belle Caulkins of Palmyra, Va., died at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville. Born in Williamsport, Pa., she married her high school sweetheart, Rodney L. Caulkins, almost 66 years ago. She is survived by her husband, four children, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. Janyce lived life to the fullest with her husband and family, her greatest treasures. She was a volunteer coordinator in the fields of child abuse prevention and emergency foster care. An avid sports fan, Janyce attended UVA football, basketball and lacrosse games. She played the piano and organ and sang in the Fluvanna Community Singers.



A celebration of life and interment will be held later.



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 14, 2021.