Jean Lewis Bagby
March 16, 1925 - September 6, 2021
Jean Lewis Bagby, 96, departed this life on Monday, September 6, 2021 at her home of many years, Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge in Charlottesville.
Jean was born on March 16, 1925, in Evanston, Illinois, daughter of the late Raymond Potter Lewis and Marjorie Osgoodby Lewis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Capt. Henry Lawton Bagby (USN); by her brother, Raymond Potter Lewis Jr., and by her sister, Elizabeth L. Garrigus.
A 1947 graduate of National College of Education in Evanston, Jean began her teaching career in Monterey, California, where she taught 2nd grade. After two years in Monterey, Jean and a friend applied for teaching jobs at the Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii. While teaching there, Jean met Henry. They agreed to get married after a (truly) whirlwind romance of three weeks, and their wedding took place on July 22, 1950, in Webster Groves, Missouri, where her parents lived. As a Navy wife, Jean lived in Annapolis, Md.; Monterey, Calif. (where Henry attended post-graduate school); New London and Groton, Conn.; Norfolk, Va.; Arlington, Va.; after Henry's retirement from the U.S. Navy, Clifton Forge, Va. (from 1970 until 1996); and then Westminster Canterbury in Charlottesville, from 1996 until her death.
Being with family and friends always gave Jean great joy. She especially enjoyed spending time in the summer at her family's cottage on Lake Michigan, in Palisades Park, near South Haven, Mich.
Jean is survived by her son, David Lawton Bagby (of Earlysville, Va.) and daughters, Marjorie (Marnie) Bagby Carr (of Covington, Va.) and Katherine Craig Bagby (of Crozet, Va.); by son-in-law, Craig Carr and daughter-in-law, Susan H. Bagby; by grandson, Jesse Carr and his wife, Fiona (of Savannah, Ga.) and granddaughter, Mariah Carr Vess and her husband, Matt (of Troutville, Va.); by great-grandchildren, Dashiell Carr, Milo Carr, Allison Vess, Cameron Vess, and Dean Vess. She is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews, in particular Lisa Garrigus of Atlanta, Ga., who faithfully phoned her aunt Jean every Sunday afternoon.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff on the 3rd floor of Catered Living at Westminster Canterbury for the loving care they gave Jean while she was a resident there. The family's gratitude is also extended to the staff on the 3rd floor of Health Care, for the care given to Jean in the last weeks of her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the WCBR Foundation (specifically for "associate support"), in memory of Jean Bagby, at 250 Pantops Mountain Road, Charlottesville, VA, 22911 (or www.wcbrfoundation.org
), or to a charity of your choice
.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Hill and Wood Funeral Home
201 North First Street, Charlottesville, Va. 22902
Published by Daily Progress from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2021.