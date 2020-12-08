Jean Duff Easton



April 1, 1931 - December 5, 2020



Jean Duff Easton, 89, of Charlottesville, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on December 5, 2020, surrounded by family in the comfort and peace of her daughter, Peggy's, home in Raleigh, North Carolina. The family is sincerely thankful to have had the opportunity to "bring her home" for many hugs and much love during her final days. Our sincere and deep gratitude go out to David and Peggy Driggs for opening their home, to The Sistas (Peggy and Kim); granddaughter, Katie Driggs; caretaker, Connie Privette, and Transitions LifeCare for the tender loving care offered Jean during her final days of life. For these, the family will remain forever grateful.



Born on April 1, 1931, in Greene County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Nellie Duff. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil, after 53 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Jane Craven, and two brothers, Stanley Duff, and Robert Duff.



She worked for Lane's Court Reporters a number of years before becoming Administrative Assistant to the Circuit Court Judges of Albemarle County.



Jean's greatest joy in life was being with people. She loved spending time with family and friends, and she felt especially blessed and proud in her role as doting mother and grandmother. She had a strong faith in God and a heart to serve that left a wonderful legacy. She cared deeply for her "special girl friends", enjoyed the beach, a good game of cards, and watching sporting events, especially those involving UVA.



She is survived by one son, Doug Easton (Ann) of Charlottesville; two daughters, Peggy Easton Driggs (David) of Raleigh, and Kim Easton Patterson (Pat), also of Raleigh; six beloved grandchildren, and seven precious great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Doffy Duff, and many nieces and nephews.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Condolences may be sent to 7600 Cypress Wood Court, Raleigh, NC 27606.



"I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help." -Psalm 121:1



Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 8, 2020.