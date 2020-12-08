Jean Duff Easton, 89, of Charlottesville, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on December 5, 2020, surrounded by family in the comfort and peace of her daughter, Peggy's, home in Raleigh, North Carolina. The family is sincerely thankful to have had the opportunity to "bring her home" for many hugs and much love during her final days. Our sincere and deep gratitude go out to David and Peggy Driggs for opening their home, to The Sistas (Peggy and Kim); granddaughter, Katie Driggs; caretaker, Connie Privette, and Transitions LifeCare for the tender loving care offered Jean during her final days of life. For these, the family will remain forever grateful.
Born on April 1, 1931, in Greene County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Nellie Duff. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil, after 53 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Jane Craven, and two brothers, Stanley Duff, and Robert Duff.
She worked for Lane's Court Reporters a number of years before becoming Administrative Assistant to the Circuit Court Judges of Albemarle County.
Jean's greatest joy in life was being with people. She loved spending time with family and friends, and she felt especially blessed and proud in her role as doting mother and grandmother. She had a strong faith in God and a heart to serve that left a wonderful legacy. She cared deeply for her "special girl friends", enjoyed the beach, a good game of cards, and watching sporting events, especially those involving UVA.
She is survived by one son, Doug Easton (Ann) of Charlottesville; two daughters, Peggy Easton Driggs (David) of Raleigh, and Kim Easton Patterson (Pat), also of Raleigh; six beloved grandchildren, and seven precious great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Doffy Duff, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Condolences may be sent to 7600 Cypress Wood Court, Raleigh, NC 27606.
"I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help." -Psalm 121:1
I was so sorry to hear of Jean's passing. As a new lawyer in the late '70's, Jean was always so helpful to me in navigating the court system downtown. Judges Berry & Tremblay were very lucky to have such a loyal & dedicated assistant as Jean to keep things on track. She was an indispensable person to all of us, and I will never forget her many kindnesses to me and the way she went out of her way to help a new lawyer. I owe a great deal of whatever success I've had to the things I learned from Jean Easton. I extend my deepest sympathy to the entire family, especially to Kim, who I knew when she was a cheerleader at Albemarle High School, a place where I also often saw Jean, up in the stands, being the incredible supportive, proud mom that she was.
Scott Goodman
Friend
December 11, 2020
Doug, My thoughts are with you and your family. Blessings, -mark schuyler
Mark Schuyler
December 10, 2020
Sorry to hear about Jean. She was quite a lady. I add a old picture of her (right) with my father (Charlie Haugh), and Katherine Lane.
Dayton Haugh
December 10, 2020
We are so happy to have known Jean and her family at Calvary Baptist Church in Charlottesville VA. Our condolences to her family. Lee and Janice Gurley
Janice Gurley
December 10, 2020
Doug, Peggy, Kim and families,
My thoughts and prayers are with each of you at this difficult time.
When the Lord calls our loved ones home, he leaves us with a gift of memories, hold on to your memories and let them guide you during this time of sadness they are your legacy of love. Wishing you and your families strength and peace.
Shelby Marshall
December 8, 2020
Doug, we are so sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. We will be keeping you and Ann in our thoughts and prayers during the holiday season.
Calvin & Dawn Underwood
December 8, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. I remember the days back on Northfields road that Mrs. Easton always was so sweet and always smiling! I'm so glad she was with her family as I know she loved you guys with all of her heart. God Bless.
Lelia Wright Gibson
December 8, 2020
Kim, Peggy & Doug, I cannot expressed how much your Mom and your whole family has meant
to us over the years we Love you guys so much and to this day when we ride by your old home we always say that´s where the Easton´s lived. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Love Robert & Judy