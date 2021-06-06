Jean Blevins Morris
Jean Blevins Morris, 84, of Aylett, Va., passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. Jean was born on February 27, 1937, in Shady Valley, Tennessee.
Jean is survived by "daughter", Carol Jacobs and "son", Greg Morris (Beth); grandchildren Steven Jones (Heather), and Matthew Morris (Mary); great-grandchildren, Alice and Seth Jones; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Harley Davidson.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Charlie) Morris Sr.; "son" Charles "C.S." Morris Jr.; parents, Thomas Emmett Blevins and Eva Dorothy Mays Blevins; seven brothers, Boyce, Howard, Wayne, Kyle, Gale, Wendell and Deuel; and four sisters, Doris Martin, Marie Cyrus, Thelma (Doodle) Brinkley and Joyce Blevins.
Jean retired from C&P Telephone Co. and enjoyed her free time attending yard sales. Over the years, Jean and Charlie rescued at least 17 animals. She always made time for family and friends and had the most genuine and sweetest personality.
A graveside service will be held at Blevins Cemetery in Shady Valley, Tenn., on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at Ivy Creek United Methodist Church, 674 Woodlands Road, Charlottesville, Va., on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to your local SPCA or Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.mountaincityfh.com
