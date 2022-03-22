Menu
Jean M. Spitzer
1940 - 2022
Jean M. Spitzer

Jean M. Spitzer went home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2022. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her two children.

Jean was born on October 24, 1940, in Charlottesville, Va., and graduated from William Monroe High School in Stanardsville, Va. Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, Thomas Spitzer; parents, Jesse and Eva Collier; brothers, Clarence Collier, Gary and his wife, Bonnie Collier; and brother-in-law, Loell Allen. Jean is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Grady and Fran Spitzer; daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Mark Mohler; sisters, Gloria Allen, Brenda and husband, Wayne Morris, Jo Ann and husband, Bobby McDaniel, Eva (Cookie) and George Foley, and countless nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

Grady and Tonya want to give a special thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont and Jean's care giving team Loren Callahan, Lisa Olko, Lisa Stone, Greg Compton, Dick Fontaine and Ermina Janabio for their amazing care and dedication to their mother. Also, a special thanks to Joan Kirby for her care and support of Jean.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11 a.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens Chimes Garden.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory can be made to the Mt. Lebanon Church of the Brethren building fund, c/o David Kingera, Pastor, 67 Mohican Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 22, 2022.
So sad to hear about Jean-we worked together at Avionics, she always made me laugh, I know that she loved her family dearly-prayers for Gods comfort for all the family--
Natalie L Shifflett
Friend
March 22, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to her family and friends. Jean and I shared our Grandfather´s who were twins! I worked with Jean at Sperry and had so many wonderful memories visiting her family and playing as youngsters growing up. Blessing and God´s love to you all.
Frankie & Pat Shiflett
March 22, 2022
