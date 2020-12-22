Jeanette Norcross Wills
August 31, 1937 - December 17, 2020
Jeanette Norcross Wills went to be with our Heavenly Father on December 17, 2020.
Born on August 31, 1937, to James and Agnes Norcross, Jeanette entered this world as a force to be reckoned with.
She shaped the lives of her children , grandchildren and great grandchildren, always encouraging them to take on the world as she had done all her life.
Jeanette was born and raised in Fluvanna County, Virginia. She was an avid Virginia fan as well as a fan of the Washington Redskins and a NASCAR fanatic.
She is survived by her brother, Bobby Norcross; two sons, Ricky Wilkerson and his wife, Tina and Vernon Wilkerson and his wife, Becky; three daughters, Terri Wilkerson, Helena Bryan and her husband, Jody, and Lynn Smith; daughter-in-law, Juanita Wilkerson, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom thought the world of her.
Jeanette was preceeded in death by her three brothers, Ed Norcross, Billy Norcross, and Wayne Norcross; her sister, Dorothy Norcross; and her two beloved sons, Gary Wayne Wilkerson and Randy Wilkerson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dementia Action Alliance at daanow.org
.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 22, 2020.