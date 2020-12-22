Menu
Jeanette Norcross Wills
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Jeanette Norcross Wills

August 31, 1937 - December 17, 2020

Jeanette Norcross Wills went to be with our Heavenly Father on December 17, 2020.

Born on August 31, 1937, to James and Agnes Norcross, Jeanette entered this world as a force to be reckoned with.

She shaped the lives of her children , grandchildren and great grandchildren, always encouraging them to take on the world as she had done all her life.

Jeanette was born and raised in Fluvanna County, Virginia. She was an avid Virginia fan as well as a fan of the Washington Redskins and a NASCAR fanatic.

She is survived by her brother, Bobby Norcross; two sons, Ricky Wilkerson and his wife, Tina and Vernon Wilkerson and his wife, Becky; three daughters, Terri Wilkerson, Helena Bryan and her husband, Jody, and Lynn Smith; daughter-in-law, Juanita Wilkerson, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom thought the world of her.

Jeanette was preceeded in death by her three brothers, Ed Norcross, Billy Norcross, and Wayne Norcross; her sister, Dorothy Norcross; and her two beloved sons, Gary Wayne Wilkerson and Randy Wilkerson.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dementia Action Alliance at daanow.org.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 22, 2020.
God is always near to those who have a broken heart. It´s really hard to loss someone so dear like your mother. I pray your many special memories of her, bring comfort to you at this painful time. Love, Marie
Marie Wilkerson
December 24, 2020
I am so sorry to hear that this angel has gotten her wings. she was always there for me when I was younger and I know she would still be there for me as I got older. We had a lot of fun times that I will never forget. You will be missed but one day we will be together again.
Teresa Tilman
December 24, 2020
I first meet Jeanette when I was a teenager and oh how I loved her. I grew up around all three of her boys and oh how I loved her son Gary. He was my best friend!! I miss him as much today as the day he left us! Jeanette definitely loved her children. My prayers are for you all... may God wrap his angels wings around you all at this time, I´m so sorry.
Linda Bishop
December 23, 2020
Thank you for everything, Gremmy I love you and miss you so very much You always had my back and I know you still do.
Jessie
December 22, 2020
I miss you so much already. I love you more than words can say and I will be forever grateful for all the time we spent together.
Julie
December 22, 2020
