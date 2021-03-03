Jenelle Lawson McMullanJenelle Lawson McMullan, 88, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, at her home. She was born on November 12, 1932, to the late Hiram Jackson Lawson and Carrie Selena Powell Lawson. She was also preceded in death by brothers, H. J. Lawson (Givey), Willard "Bill" Edward Lawson, Hubert Payne Lawson (Catherine), Eugene Shirley Lawson (Helen), and Bernie Gray Lawson (Bernice).She is survived by her daughters, Eusebia M. Estes and Marida M. Lamb ( Graydon), all of Stanardsville, Va.; "adopted" daughter, Brenda Showalter (Chris) of Elkton, Va.; sister-in-law, Evelyn Snow Lawson of Stanardsville, Va.; grandchildren, Wendi Shifflett (Bruce), Bradley Lamb, Cassie Goodwin (Greg), and Matthew Lamb (Pam), all of Stanardsville, Va.; great-grandchildren, Kristen Detamore (Bruce) of Ruckersville, Richard Goodwin, and Miranda Shifflett, Matthew Lamb Jr., Kurt Lamb, Jake Goodwin, and Madeline Lamb; 5 great-great-grandchilden; and a host of nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Medi Home Hospice for the wonderful care shown to our Mom which included, Kristen Hassan, Katie Champion, Rachel Dougherty, Jim Blackwell; two special caregivers, Doris Dye and Crystal Pritchett.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Stanardsville Baptist Church with interment at Stanardsville Cemetery. Pastors Wendall Lamb and Cary Lane will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.