Jenelle Lawson McMullan
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Jenelle Lawson McMullan

Jenelle Lawson McMullan, 88, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, at her home. She was born on November 12, 1932, to the late Hiram Jackson Lawson and Carrie Selena Powell Lawson. She was also preceded in death by brothers, H. J. Lawson (Givey), Willard "Bill" Edward Lawson, Hubert Payne Lawson (Catherine), Eugene Shirley Lawson (Helen), and Bernie Gray Lawson (Bernice).

She is survived by her daughters, Eusebia M. Estes and Marida M. Lamb ( Graydon), all of Stanardsville, Va.; "adopted" daughter, Brenda Showalter (Chris) of Elkton, Va.; sister-in-law, Evelyn Snow Lawson of Stanardsville, Va.; grandchildren, Wendi Shifflett (Bruce), Bradley Lamb, Cassie Goodwin (Greg), and Matthew Lamb (Pam), all of Stanardsville, Va.; great-grandchildren, Kristen Detamore (Bruce) of Ruckersville, Richard Goodwin, and Miranda Shifflett, Matthew Lamb Jr., Kurt Lamb, Jake Goodwin, and Madeline Lamb; 5 great-great-grandchilden; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Medi Home Hospice for the wonderful care shown to our Mom which included, Kristen Hassan, Katie Champion, Rachel Dougherty, Jim Blackwell; two special caregivers, Doris Dye and Crystal Pritchett.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Stanardsville Baptist Church with interment at Stanardsville Cemetery. Pastors Wendall Lamb and Cary Lane will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Stanardsville Baptist Church
VA
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Stanardsville Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Im so sorry for your loss.
petie hal lo
March 24, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your mom. Marida, I am praying for you and your family.
Debra McDonough
March 11, 2021
Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Scott Wills
March 5, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Carlton and Pat Harlow
March 4, 2021
Thinking of you Marida & Euseiba! So difficult to lose a mother, but you were certainly blessed with a strong, christian lady who set an example for all of us to follow. My love to you all
Marian Durrer
March 3, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of your Mothers passing, she always had a smile. I pray her journey to God is as sweet as she was. God bless you girls during this time of sadness.
Nona Jarrell
March 3, 2021
Marida, so very sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. You will be in my thoughts and prayers in the days ahead. May God comfort and bless you during this time of sorrow...
Sam Knight
March 3, 2021
Prayers of comfort for all of you. A sweet lady
Marie C. Durrer
March 3, 2021
Sorry for your lost. Prayers
Larry Morris
March 3, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
March 3, 2021
