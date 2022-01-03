Our family is so sad to hear this news. I first knew Jennifer as a kind and fun nurse at the Wellness Center, then was so glad to run into her again in the hallways at Allergy Partners, where my daughter got to know her on her many visits for shots. Jennifer's happy welcomes whenever she saw us made our healthcare visits so much more pleasant than the average. She lessened any anxieties, but much more than that, we knew that she really cared about us.

Heidi Jones Work January 9, 2022