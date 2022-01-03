Jennifer Gore Jones
You are my sunshine, My only sunshine
Jennifer Gore Jones passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. She was born to Patty and Bob Gore on July 26, 1977, in Charlottesville, Va. Jennifer graduated from Albemarle High School and became a Registered Nurse after graduating from PVCC's nursing program.
Jennifer was known as a warm, kind, smart, funny, and courageous woman whose bright blue eyes and beautiful smile made us happy when skies were gray. She was known best, though, for being a loving and devoted mother to her two children. Anyone speaking with Jennifer for more than a few minutes quickly learned how proud she was of both of her kids with whom she enjoyed playing games, just hanging out and talking, watching movies, and, of course, seeing Tom Brady play.
Jennifer was predeceased only hours by her stepmom, Paulette Gore. Jennifer leaves the following nearby family members to mourn her loss, her beautiful daughter and best girlfriend, Jozlyn Jones; her handsome and growing son, whom she loved watching play football, Jaden Gore; her mother, Patty Gore, whose adoration and love remains never ending; her father, Bob Gore, who is rumored to be the coolest dad ever; her sister, Melissa Hankins, with whom Jennifer shared a keen sense of humor and contagious laugh since, well, the apple didn't far far; her brother-in-law, Hal Hankins, who shared with her heaps of love for her first dog, Brady; and, last but certainly not least, her faithful and loving dog, Coco, who remained her constant companion through it all. Jennifer will be missed by other extended family, near and far, along with many friends who will continue to hold her close.
Jennifer wished to thank the staff and patients at Allergy Partners for their generous and constant love and support. She was grateful for the many encouraging messages that she received in the last two years; they helped to support and lift up her and her family. Jennifer and her family also want to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice for her gentle end of life care. Lastly, Jennifer and her family wish to thank the staff at the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center. We all remain immensely grateful for the personalized care and concern that Jennifer received at ECCCC, and we wish to thank especially Dr. Linda Duska and her staff.
The family is honoring Jennifer's request for no services at this time. There will be a celebration of life at a later date, and those details will be shared on Jennifer's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ECCCC or Heartland Hospice, details below.
For the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, contributions in memory of Jennifer Jones may be made to the "UVA Cancer Center (14349)" at the University of Virginia by visiting the webpage at.virginia.edu/supportuvahealth
or checks can be made out to "UVA Health Foundation" and mailed to UVA Health, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, IA 50037. Please include "UVA Cancer Center (14349)" in the memo line of your check.
For Heartland Hospice, donations may be mailed to Heartland Hospice, Spiritual Care & Bereavement, 183 Spotnap Rd., Suite B, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 3, 2022.