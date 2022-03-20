Jennifer Oliver
April 10, 1946 - March 11, 2022
Jennifer Oliver, 75, of Earlysville, Va., died of natural causes on March 11, 2022, in Foster City, Calif., after a battle with cancer.
Born on April 10, 1946, in Bolton, Lancashire, United Kingdom, she was the daughter of Frank and Joan Crook. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Oliver.
Jenny devoted much of her life to the service of others, particularly those in our community experiencing hardship. Jenny was a graduate of the London School of Economics. In England, she began her professional career as a registered nurse. Later, she transitioned into psychiatric nursing and then social work. Jenny ran the local chapter of a national mental health non-profit in Charlottesville for several years. In "retirement" she helped her dear friend open a local Earlysville Vineyard.
Jenny is survived by her son, Alex Oliver and wife, Sarah, of Foster City, Calif., and their daughter, Sophie; her stepdaughters, Laurie Mckee and husband, Mark, of Hilton Head, S.C., Elizabeth Baddley of Vernon, Conn., and Kimberly Castriotta, and her husband, John, of Niceville, Fla.; and her sister, Hazel Markland and husband, Keith, of Bolton, England.
Special thanks to the Matheson family, and all of Jenny's friends at Chisholm Vineyard. A special thanks to Jenny's medical providers at Martha Jefferson Hospital, and Stanford University Medical Center.
A memorial service in Jenny's honor will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Buck Mountain Episcopal Church, 4133 Earlysville Rd., Earlysville, Va. The service will be officiated by the Reverend Connie Clark. Jennifer will be interred next to her beloved husband, Joseph, on the grounds of Buck Mountain Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to either the National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.nami.org
) or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (https://afsp.org/
)
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 20, 2022.