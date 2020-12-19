Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry Allan Quick
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
Jerry Allan Quick

October 22, 1957 - December 14, 2020

Jerry Allan Quick passed away at his home on December 14, 2020. Born on October 22, 1957, in Charlottesville, Va., Jerry was the son of the late John Lewis Quick Sr. and Katherine Elizabeth Tomlin Quick of Faber, Va.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa (Terry) B. Quick.

Jerry was a graduate of Nelson County High School before moving to Charlottesville, Va., where he made his home for over 40 years. He was an ardent supporter of University of Virginia athletics and an advocate for military veterans.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his sons, Kenton Lewis Quick and his wife, Brett Quick, of Alexandria, Va., and Ryan Michael Quick and his wife, Vanessa Quick, of Marblehead, Mass.; his brother, John L. Quick Jr. of Raleigh, N.C.; his four grandchildren, Charlotte Helene Quick, Bennett Allan Quick, Lewis J. Quick and Sullivan Catherine Quick; and his nephew, James Corey "Jay" Quick of Raleigh, N.C.; Erin and Brant Nesbitt, their son Brooks and daughter Ella of Ashburn, Va.; Brian and Lisa McGill, their son, Nolan and daughter, Nora of Purceville, Va.

Arrangements for a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
SORRY FOR YOUR LOST ,JERRY WILL BE MISSED.
DanielTHOMAS
December 23, 2020
Jerry will be missed be his family. Although we didn´t visit often he was thought of often. Rest In Peace Jerry. See you on the other side of the rainbow!
Shirley Sites
December 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep you all in my prayers
Pat Bruffey
December 21, 2020
We're sorry to hear of Jerry's passing.May he rest un peace
Kimberly G. Hoffman & Bobby Hoffman
December 19, 2020
My condolences to the family, Jerry and I were teammates at NCHS
Danny Henderson
December 19, 2020
So saddened by the untimely death of Jerry. He was a friend of the Wooten family and shared last thanksgiving with us. Sympathy to his family.
Mary Lou Wooten Fitzgerald
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results