Jerry Allan Quick



October 22, 1957 - December 14, 2020



Jerry Allan Quick passed away at his home on December 14, 2020. Born on October 22, 1957, in Charlottesville, Va., Jerry was the son of the late John Lewis Quick Sr. and Katherine Elizabeth Tomlin Quick of Faber, Va.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa (Terry) B. Quick.



Jerry was a graduate of Nelson County High School before moving to Charlottesville, Va., where he made his home for over 40 years. He was an ardent supporter of University of Virginia athletics and an advocate for military veterans.



He is survived and will be greatly missed by his sons, Kenton Lewis Quick and his wife, Brett Quick, of Alexandria, Va., and Ryan Michael Quick and his wife, Vanessa Quick, of Marblehead, Mass.; his brother, John L. Quick Jr. of Raleigh, N.C.; his four grandchildren, Charlotte Helene Quick, Bennett Allan Quick, Lewis J. Quick and Sullivan Catherine Quick; and his nephew, James Corey "Jay" Quick of Raleigh, N.C.; Erin and Brant Nesbitt, their son Brooks and daughter Ella of Ashburn, Va.; Brian and Lisa McGill, their son, Nolan and daughter, Nora of Purceville, Va.



Arrangements for a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.



Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.